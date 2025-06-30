Forget Barbie pink—Margot Robbie is embracing the art of festival style with a color palette that’s a far, far cry from plastic-fantastic. The star, who welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley in November 2024, attended a Q&A at Glastonbury over the weekend in something a little more goth.

Robbie slipped into a micro Miu Miu dress to speak at a panel focused on her production company, LuckyChap Entertainment. The spaghetti strap piece was a dark, forest green with black piping along the edges. Robbie leaned into the dark side with the rest of her look. She tied a black denim jacket around her waist and sported a jet black manicure.

Although the rain-proof Hunter boots are always the go-to shoe for festival heads at Glastonbury—look no further than Daisy Edgar-Jones, who sported the functional style two times this year—Robbie opted for something a touch more elevated. She wore a pair of leather knee-high boots that were marked by silver detailing along the sides. (It helped that she was inside, rather than traversing the mud-covered festival grounds).

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Leaning into the come-as-you-are spirit of the British festival, Robbie finished off her outfit in casual style. She wore her signature blonde tresses in a tousled fashion and sported a glowing, “no makeup” beauty look. A beaded necklace, silver rings, and layers of festival bracelets completed the look.

At Glastonbury, celebrities like Edgar-Jones, Alexa Chung, and Olivia Rodrigo favored simple, no-fuss silhouettes this year—think free-flowing maxi dresses without any prints or loud motifs, cheeky hot pants worn with cheetah print tops, and a healthy amount of Hunter shoes to go around. It’s a lived-in way of dressing that kicked off stateside at Coachella this spring, but feels totally in line with Glastonbury’s DNA.

For many, including Robbie and her all-black look, less is more when it comes to Glastonbury fashion.