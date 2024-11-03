Margot Robbie Welcomes First Child With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie has welcomed her first child, a boy, with her husband Tom Ackerley. The news was confirmed via People on Saturday, November 2. The exact birthdate and name of the child have not yet been revealed.

Robbie’s pregnancy was first confirmed in early July when she was spotted vacationing in Lake Como with what appeared to be a baby bump. Just days later, the Barbie actress unveiled the first glimpse of her maternity style during Wimbledon where she slipped into an elegant polka dot dress to watch tennis with her husband. The actress’s only outing on the red carpet during her pregnancy came in September when she attended the My Old Ass premiere in a bodycon dress. The notoriously private couple opted to keep things low-key for the majority of Robbie’s pregnancy. They embarked on a pre-baby getaway in the south of Italy.

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Robbie and Ackerly, both 34, met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française. Robbie starred alongside Michelle Williams in the World War II film while Ackerley was an assistant director. The couple tied the knot three years later during an intimate ceremony in Australia’s Byron Bay. The pair later became business partners on the production company LuckyChap which is responsible for films including I, Tonya, Birds of Prey, and Barbie.

Robbie most recently opened up about motherhood during a 2019 interview, citing frustration over the pressure put on women to have children following marriage. “It made me really angry,” she said at the time. “How dare some old guy dictate what I can and can’t do when it comes to motherhood or my own body? Unfortunately, it’s a conversation we’re still having.”

The actress has, however, expressed her desire to have children of her own. “I grew up in a family of four [kids], so that sounds like a good number,” she explained in 2016. We’ll see what happens; no time soon. I know that once I have kids, they’ll be my priority, so I want to do the family thing later.”