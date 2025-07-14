Jennifer Aniston Is “Casually Dating” Hypnotherapist Jim Curtis

Jennifer Aniston has fallen under the spell of a real-life hypnotherapist. According to sources, the Friends star is “casually dating” a life coach and wellness guru named Jim Curtis. Here, everything to know about Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’s relationship.

He’s a self-proclaimed “author, speaker, coach, and educator”

A former executive at WebMD and Everyday Health, Curtis has branched off independently as a speaker, author, and educator. “I not only transformed my health, anxiety and relationships, I've helped thousands of others break free from their past & patterns to create an entirely new reality full of connection, abundance and love,” reads the guru’s website.

Curtis has a sizable Instagram presence of nearly 600 thousand followers. He posts inspirational quotes and clips from various speaking engagements and podcast appearances. Internet sleuths pointed out that Aniston, 56, had been following the hypnotherapist for over two years.

They met through mutual friends

“They’ve been seeing each other for a few months now,” a source told People in July 2025. “They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends.”

Reportedly, Aniston is also a fan of Curtis’s 2017 book, The Stimulati Experience: 9 Skills for Getting Past Pain, Setbacks, and Trauma to Ignite Health and Happiness. “Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work,” the source explained. “She’s really into self-help and wellness.”

The Stimulati Experience outlines Curtis’s “own incredible journey, as well as his step-by-step program to overcome pain, setback, and struggle to transform your life into one filled with better health, freedom, joy, strength, and purpose,” according to a description. Curtis is also the author of Shift: Quantum Manifestation Guide: A Workbook for Coding a New Consciousness.

He was previously married and has a son

Curtis, 50, married Rachel Napolitano in 2003 during a Cape Cod wedding that featured over 200 guests. The estranged couple share one child together, a son named Aidan. Curtis spoke about the strained relationship with his son in his 2017 book.

“I wish I had a better relationship with my son, but he lives with his mother most of the time, and he’s pissed at me,” he wrote.

They’re already vacationing together

In July 2025, Aniston and Curtis packed on the PDA during an A-list getaway in Mallorca, Spain. They were seen yachting with friends Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, and Amy Schumer—a grouping that didn’t stop Aniston and Curtis from holding hands and massaging each other’s backs.

He’s “very different” from Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux

Insiders described Curtis as “very different” from anyone Aniston has dated before. Most famously, the actor was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018.

“She’s been happy on her own, but she’s also open to sharing her life with someone. As long as it feels right,” the insider added. “Jen’s in a very good place right now— grounded, fulfilled, and very happy.”