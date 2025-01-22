We’re not yet a month into 2025, and already the social events calendar for the year is stacked. Fashion month looms large with February on the horizon—and that means plenty of parties, dinners, and late nights at the style set’s favorite haunts and legendary venues in New York, London, Milan, and Paris. But before all that, Paris Couture Week arrives on Monday, January 27—which will come with it numerous fêtes. Back in New York City, the Whitney Museum is throwing its annual art party on January 28; this year, it’s disco-themed. On the gala front, the New York Philharmonic will host a Lunar New Year extravaganza on Tuesday, February 11. Meanwhile, Planned Parenthood is plotting its own starry gala for springtime in April. But for the moment, the stars are burrowing down in snowy, far-flung locales, like Aspen, Colorado, where celebs flock to venues like The Snow Lodge, a club-slash-bar-slash-restaurant in the St. Regis Hotel. Keep checking back here as we follow all the biggest parties of the year—and the celebs who attended them.

Photograph by Madison McGaw/BFA.com Kendall, Kylie, Hailey, and Justin may have been in Aspen this past weekend—but so were a gang of NYC party legends like Susanne Bartsch and Amanda Lepore, pictured here. The two had flown to the snowy location for Gay Ski Week, and stopped at Revolve x The Snow Lodge’s party at the Jade Room in the St. Regis Hotel on Friday night. Together with Joey Arias, they sat to dinner in The Snow Lodge’s impressive dining room—replete with a giant fireplace and DJ Nyjah Huston spinning tunes all night.

Photograph by Madison McGaw/BFA.com Caroline Vreeland and model Maryna Linchuk, shown here, were also in attendance for the lavish weekend in Aspen.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com Lola Von Rox, Annartist, Vera Westwood, and many more friends joined Arias, Bartsch, and Lepore for a night of dinner and clubbing at Snow Lodge.

Photograph by Madison McGaw/BFA.com The next evening, the jet set took the party outside, braving the frigid temps for a DJ set with Bedouin during the Revolve x The Snow Lodge Aprés Ski party at the St. Regis.

Photograph by Madison McGaw/BFA.com Guests included Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse (Snow Lodge regulars), who paused grooving on the outdoor dance floor to snap a photo.