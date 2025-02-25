Sam Nivola and Girlfriend Iris Apatow Bring The White Lotus Back To Italy

The third season of The White Lotus takes place in Thailand, but today some of the stars landed in the second season stomping grounds of Italy for Milan Fashion Week. Today, Sam Nivola (who plays the youngest brother, Lachlan, of the twisted Ratliff family) attended the Gucci show with his girlfriend Iris Apatow. Parker Posey, Nivola’s fictional mother in the show, was also in attendance.

Nivola, the son of actors Emily Mortimer and Alessandro Nivola, channeled midcentury masculinity with a brown cardigan and shirt worn on top of a button-down and tie. Apatow also opted for something classic. The youngest daughter of director Judd Apatow and actor Leslie Mann opted for a corset top and skirt and matching Gucci accessories in forest green.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Posey, meanwhile, slipped into a black jumpsuit that she paired with a flared jacket and burgundy red mules. She stayed true to her The White Lotus character by finishing her look with the Italian brand’s Bamboo 1947 handbag. Posey’s Victoria clings to the structured accessory throughout the majority of the first episode.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nivola and Posey’s attendance at today’s Gucci show (designed by an in-house team following the departure of Sabato de Sarno) makes complete sense. Sure, they’re the stars of the hottest streaming show of 2025. But the Italian label appears to be a favorite of the North Carolina-based Ratliff family throughout the series so far.

In addition to Posey’s top-handle bag, the eldest Ratliff brother Saxon (played by Patrick Schwarzenegger) incorporated the brand into his finance bro wardrobe during the first episode. He’s seen wearing a pair of simple “Jordaan” loafers as he and his family make their way to the island. Hopefully, Schwarzenegger and the rest of the Ratliff crew—father Timothy, played by Jason Isaacs, and daughter Piper, played by Sarah Catherine Hook—are able to join Nivola and Posey in Milan.