Gabbriette Talks Her '90s Beauty Icons & Botox on ‘Skin Talk With Laura Love’

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

Skin Talk is back for a second season! And for the latest episode, Gabbriette cozies up in the W mag pajamas with Laura Love to discuss—and break down—her signature makeup look: ’90s-esque super-thin brows inspired by “hot Latin baddies,” as the model and musician says; brown-lined lips; and a sultry, heavily lidded kohl eye that the I Know What You Did Last Summer star pulls off with a chic edge.

“You cook. You’re hot. You’re a dancer,” Love says of Gabbriette by way of introduction. The former Nasty Cherry band member and Charli xcx lyric heard ‘round the world (“call me Gabbriette, you’re so inspired,” the musician sings on “360”) can be seen walking the runway at Fendi, in Marc Jacobs’s Heaven campaigns with Iris Law, or making intricate (grain-free!) recipes on TikTok. But on Skin Talk, she appears bare-faced and ready to give step-by-step instructions on the makeup look that “basically everyone is trying to copy,” as Love puts it.

The most memorable part of her makeup (besides the mauve mouth, which inspired Gabbriette to collaborate with MAC on a three-step lip kit)? Arguably the brows. Nineties pencil-thin and drawn high on the face, Gabbriette says she does her eyebrows “every day. I just wish they wouldn’t grow back anymore,” she adds. “Does Pamela Anderson have her eyebrows back? Whatever Pam does. If she has her eyebrows, I’ll get mine back later.”

When it comes to skincare, Gabbriette has noticed her “first smile-line wrinkle this year,” so her focus is currently on antiaging and line prevention. That includes going a step further than the usual serums and creams—she uses a “full-body red light” and would definitely consider cosmetic procedures. Admittedly, she tells Love, she wants “everything. I want a nose job, I want my cheeks filled, I want my lips done. I just want to know what it feels like.”

In fact, she’s gotten Botox in the past. “And I don’t do it anymore because it scared me,” Gabbriette continues. “I had to go film a movie and the day before I filmed, I got Botox. I had to be scared [for the film] and I couldn’t move my face! [The director and producers] were like, ‘You need to be a little more scared.’”

The newly minted actor also touches on her first feature film, I Know What You Did Last Summer, saying that her character, Tyler Trevino, also sports a ’90s makeup look in the movie. “Everybody sort of had looks reminiscent of the original film, which came out in 1997,” she tells Love. In real life, however, Gabbriette says she does her own makeup “for every event.” What about her upcoming nuptials to The 1975 frontman, Matty Healy, who announced their engagement in June 2024? “Maybe!” Gabbriette says. In terms of her potential wedding look, the star says she goes “back and forth between wanting to be really sleek and classic, and covering my tattoos, and then being like the Bride of Frankenstein and having my hair crazy.”

Watch Gabbriette unveil her beauty secrets—from using bronzer and Shadow Seal as lip liner to revealing that her famed beauty mark is, in fact, a tattoo—with Laura Love, above.

