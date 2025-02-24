Carolyn Murphy Gets Real About Aging and Self-Care on ‘Skin Talk With Laura Love’

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our new video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

Kicking things off in the season one premiere is the legendary Carolyn Murphy, whose career has spanned over three decades (and more than four W covers). In the first episode, Murphy discusses the life-changing moment of landing a coveted Estée Lauder contract, an encounter at a ’90s loft party that nearly changed her face forever, and witnessing an anti-aging treatment gone awry (but she’s not naming any names). She also recalls her journey from being a shy young girl enrolled by her mother in finishing school to becoming a globetrotting supermodel. Now 50 years old, the Florida native, who’s been referred to in the industry as the “all-American beauty” opens up her beauty bag and shares her must-have products during fashion week, the perfect red lipstick, plus the hack from the 1970s she still uses to this very day.

Be sure to tune in every other week as the likes of Paloma Elsesser, Karen Elson, Devon Lee Carlson, Phoebe Tonkin, and more slip into the cozy W robe to chat all things skincare and beauty with Love. Subscribe to W’s YouTube channel to catch every episode.

Shop the Episode