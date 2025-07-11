Does This $200 Serum Live Up to the Hype?

Last year, a new product from Skinceuticals hit store shelves and immediately went viral on TikTok. The skincare brand beloved by dermatologists around the world dropped P-TIOX—a peptide serum that smooths the surface of the face, creating what beauty influencers dubbed “glass skin.” It sold quickly, as word spread that this was a skincare step not to be missed. This year, Skinceuticals has followed up with another cream to rival the results of P-TIOX: Advanced RGN-6, which can be used in tandem with a laser to up the smoothing, line-tackling results. Did it stack up against the original? Four W editors found out.

Che Baez, Visuals Editor

What kinds of skin concerns do you have?

My skin is prone to hormonal acne. I’m generally concerned about hydration, and even more concerned about acne flare-ups that eventually cause post-acne dark spots (they also cause some redness in those areas). Because I’m in my late 20s, I’m not super concerned with wrinkles or fine lines yet, but they’re eventually going to happen, so it couldn’t hurt to pre-treat them. I was hoping Skinceuticals’ RGN-6 would target my acne marks—and if it helped with the little lines I do have, all the better.

How was the cream?

I started applying RGN-6 only once a day, at night. The bottle instructs you to use two pumps, but I settled on one pump since I wasn’t sure how my sensitive skin would react. Upon application, it was a little sticky once it dried on my face, but that didn’t deter me, since I applied moisturizer afterward. I did notice a slight tingle of the skin, but nothing that prompted me to wash my entire face. Once I was in the clear with the one pump a day, I upped it to one pump twice a day, and then two pumps in the morning and at night. I have been using the NIRA Pro+ Laser recently, which can sometimes dry out my skin. I wanted to find out whether the RGN-6 would provide some extra hydration after using such a powerful tool. Putting on the RGN-6 in tandem with the laser seems to have accelerated the fading of the post-acne marks on my face, and calmed the redness around those areas.

What were the results of using this product? Did it work? Would you use it again?

I would say it’s working! I think if I used this for three to six months more, I’d see the dark spots specifically fade, which are more stubborn.

Claire Valentine McCartney, Culture Editor

What’s your usual skin type?

My skin is sensitive and on the dry side, so I’m always on the hunt for gentle products that deliver a ton of hydration. That’s exactly what I was seeking from Skinceuticals’s RGN-6. I’ve used the brand’s famous CE Ferulic serum, which I loved, so I had high hopes for this product. It’s advertised as being complementary for laser procedures, which I’m way too scared to try. I thought of this as a test run for what a laser might be capable of, in a milder form.

How often did you use the product?

I applied the RGN-6 as directed—two small pumps during the day and at night, before moisturizer. It felt like a very light cream that quickly absorbed into the skin, and I didn’t notice any harsh smells or sensations. I used it for a month, but started noticing results after about a week.

What were the results of using this cream? Did it work? Would you use it again?

I definitely saw an improvement in my skin texture and tone after using this product. My skin looks a bit smoother, plumper, and overall has a more even tone. I would definitely use it again. Skinceuticals is the truth.

Kyle Munzenrieder, Senior News Editor

What were your expectations going into this experiment?

As is always the case with hyped-up skincare products, I was expecting nothing but hoping for a miracle. RGN-6’s promise to address redness intrigued me. It’s one of those nagging skin “flaws” that I’ve never seen a dermatologist about, but can convince me to buy a new product.

What did you think of the RGN-6?

I would say this product feels professional, like it knows exactly what it’s doing. I used it day and night, except for when I used my go-to liquid exfoliant (the product contains niacinamide, which doesn’t play well with AHAs/BHAs). I was wary that the suggested two-pump dosage wouldn’t be enough, but it spread easily and evenly. It became a simple addition to my routine. That being said, I continued to use my regular moisturizer for hydration.

What were the results after using this product?

After a few weeks, I looked into my bathroom mirror and thought to myself, “Why does it look like I’m wearing makeup?” My skin tone looked more even and calmer. I wouldn’t say the results were 24/7 permanent (a hot day or a hard night out could still flare up some redness), but when my skin looked good, it looked really good. Clearly, it did something. The redness isn’t completely gone, though. I might need actual laser treatment to tackle that.

Maryam Lieberman, Contributing Beauty Editor

What did you think of the RGN-6?

This is a hydrating cream to be used daily, and from my understanding it’s excellent to incorporate into your regimen post or during multi laser treatments. I am not a fan of the current skin-injuring or skin laser treatments available (I feel they provide short-term—but still beautiful!—results that end up making your skin worse down the line). So I used RGN-6 specifically to measure the level of skin regeneration or elasticity this cream provided. It contains many actives to help skin repair post-laser treatments; the glyco repair factor comes from locust bean compound, which is known to work effectively for skin repair and inflammation (something that’s very common during the first few days after a laser treatment).

This lightweight cream was quite adept at hydrating my skin; I was traveling the week I started it, in quite dry weather. It gave a firmer appearance, plus felt nice on the skin—calming and very soothing. I used this cream for ten days. I can usually tell if I want to continue by day seven, but I gave it three more days to win me over.

Would you use this product again?

It’s a nice face cream, but it’s not for me. I need wow results and glow. That said, I’m not a laser lover necessarily—but I can easily see after reading up on the formulation how the active ingredients help with skin recovery. You need peptides and ceramides, and this face cream has an intelligent combination to provide soothing comfort and support for the skin barrier healing.

I would definitely tell my laser-loving friends to use Skinceuticals’s RGN-6 in tandem with their treatments.