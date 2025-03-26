Devon Lee Carlson Has the Ultimate Low-Maintenance Beauty Routine

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

Episode three of our first season features Devon Lee Carlson—the model and Wildflower Cases co-founder who made her runway debut late last year during Proenza Schouler’s spring 2025 presentation. (It would end up being the designers, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez’s final presentation for the house they founded, as they’ve been recently appointed co-creative directors of Loewe.) In this episode, Carlson breaks down her skincare musts, from the contents of her beauty bag (the L.A. native is a self-described “Jan Marino stan”) to her daily and nightly routine—which she admits exists on the “lower end of high-maintenance.” Carlson also shares her early style inspirations (hint: the Disney Channel was involved), the cosmetic procedures she’s done that actually work, plus the beauty advantages of threading her “entire face” before applying makeup. Finally, the 30-year-old entrepreneur takes Love through a step-by-step showcase of her lo-fi makeup routine—one that calls for blush, blush, and more blush.

