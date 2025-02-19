How does Carolyn Murphy keep her skin looking so flawless? What is the one product Paloma Elsesser would bring with her to a deserted island? Has Karen Elson ever strayed from her signature red lipstick? All these questions and more are answered in Skin Talk With Laura Love, our new video series hosted by the model and licensed esthetician. Starting on February 24 and every two weeks thereafter, Love sits down with stars of fashion, film, and television to uncover their skincare and beauty secrets. From the beauty myths they learned the hard way to expert tips picked up in the hair-and-makeup chair on set, Love’s guests get candid about all the lessons (and mishaps) they’ve encountered in Hollywood and beyond.

Ever since she was little, Love has been deeply curious about beauty, often testing out products and recommending them to friends and family. Once she hit her thirties, she decided to really dig into the science behind it all and headed back to school to earn her esthetician license. On Instagram, Love regularly fields skincare questions and offers unbiased, tested and approved, “Products of the Day.” Now, she’s the one doing the asking as her series’ costars, many of them close friends, offer a look at their own tried-and-true favorites.

The premiere episode features supermodel Carolyn Murphy, whose career has spanned over three decades (and more than four W covers). In it, Murphy discusses the moment that changed her life—landing her a coveted Estée Lauder contract—and how it shaped her modeling journey. Later this season, Elsesser, Elson, Phoebe Tonkin, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Devon Lee Carlson, and Stephanie Sugunami all slip into the W robe to talk their beauty routines. To catch every episode, be sure to subscribe to W’s YouTube channel.