With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Swiss Perfection Montreux RS-28 Rejuvenation Serum $415 See on Swiss Perfection Montreux When it comes to skincare, the Swiss don’t just lead—they redefine the game. The pros in that region have the market on the rarest botanicals, cutting-edge R&D, and quality control. The newly launched RS-28 Rejuvenation Serum from Swiss Perfection is a serum masterpiece with a potent formula that harnesses the game-changing effects of yeast actives (if you know, you know) to firm and transform the skin. Also featuring Iris-derived exosomes (which are 300 times smaller than skin’s pores), this product penetrates deeply. It’s a serum that not only rejuvenates, but nurtures your skin’s long-term vitality.

Poiret Absolift Eye Serum $375 See on Violet Grey When you don’t have the time (or the patience) for an eye cream that takes weeks to show results (girl, please!), this one gets straight to work. It’s rich in active peptides as well as capsicum leaf extract, which helps ease signs of fatigue around the eyes. Pro tip: apply the serum and then go over it with a cold, vibrating tool to enhance the benefits.

Estée Lauder Ultimate Diamond Age Reversal Lotion $165 See on Neiman Marcus Anyone can slap “anti-aging” on a jar, but when you’ve been perfecting skin science for decades like Estée Lauder, you’ve earned the right to be a leader in the category. Allow two weeks for the new Diamond Age Reversal Lotion to deliver a smoother face, working on stubborn areas where lines pop (the two-month post-Botox mark, anyone?). The cream contains patented technology that utilizes rare black diamond truffle extract to target stubborn wrinkles. The formula also boasts a superior plumping complex, making this a worthy investment for your skincare rotation.

111Skin Repair Sunscreen SPF 50+ $135 See on 111Skin A luxe sun protection offering from renowned London plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Yannis Alexandrides, 111Skin’s Repair Sunscreen SPF 50+ checks every box. Formulated to feel weightless on the skin, it combines our favorite UV protector, zinc oxide, in combination with white mulberry root extract (one of our favorites to combat dark spots and discoloration). Plant botanicals calm and reduce inflammation, too. We think this is a perfect blend of science and luxury for summer skin protection.

Pat McGrath Labs Legendary Longwear Lip Pencil $29 See on Sephora We. Love. It. Okay, forget the fact that this lip liner is smudge-proof, transfer proof, and stays put (with hydration) for eight hours—the nude is on the mark perfect with just a light, subtle rose cast to give the color some lift.

Augustinus Bader The Elixir Serum $550 See on Augustinus Bader This is a worthy summer splurge. Brought to you by the beloved German skincare savant, Dr. Bader, this serum distinguishes itself through its rapid absorption and powerful fusion of phytopeptide concentrates. This, along with the brand’s signature Advanced TFC8 complex, works in unison to support your skin’s cellular renewal and skin elasticity. You’ll have a fresh and well-rested look if you use this product consistently.

Aesop Lucent Facial Refiner Mask $95 See on Aesop If you’re opting for a chemical exfoliant to rid the relentless buildup of sun and city grime this summer, we suggest Aesop’s latest drop. Not only is the brand an ethically formulated label to trust (hence, the justifiable $95 price tag), the BHA and PHA (polyhydroxy acid) here work gently in tandem with essential oils and vitamins to support a beautiful complexion. Important note: we advise you to use this at night, just like any exfoliant, during the warm months ahead.

Tatcha Dewy Milk Moisturizer $64 See on Sephora Luxury in skincare isn’t always indexed to its price—sometimes true performance speaks in quiet confidence. This new featherlight emulsion from Tatcha delivers serious hydration, even in summer’s most oppressive heat. Japanese purple rice extract does not get the attention it deserves; it is an excellent active to aid in antioxidant fortification for your skin with a whisper of sun defense, while zinc hyaluronate gently tempers inflammation and keeps the moisture barrier supple.

Klur Powers of Ten Eye & Line Support Serum $120 See on Credo Beauty This lightweight yet fast-acting serum targets crow’s feet and wrinkles, leaving the eye area looking visibly refreshed. A blend of five advanced actives, including Argireline Neuropeptide to relax tension and Matrixyl 3000 to boost your bod’s collagen production, work with botanicals to hydrate, calm, and brighten. With stabilized vitamin C, a gentle dose of retinol, and rare antioxidants, it smooths texture and reduces fatigue, all while being safe for delicate skin around the eyes.

Lisa Eldridge Desert Gleam Eye Shadow Palette $62 See on Lisa Eldridge When you want to create a beautiful summer eye featuring earthy, natural pigments but still crave a little flair and edge, consider this lovely compact that’s great for travel. These timeless hues come in seductive light browns, shimmery yellows, and a to-die-for olive green. Our favorite was blending the Dunes shade with Sahara.

Uni Golden Microalgae Body Oil $48 See on Uni Because the skin below your neck is one of the quickest to reveal your age, it pays to invest in Uni’s Golden Microalgae Body Oil. This lightweight product is loaded with skin-fortifying Kalahari melon and Kakadu plum oils that deeply hydrate and firm. Pro tip: make sure your at-home masseuse uses this body oil—and notice the silky skin factor each and every time.

Cymbiotika Shilajit Liquid Complex $66 See on Cymbiotika This is a new liquid supplement we’ve been testing and genuinely loving. Shilajit is a mineral-rich resin harvested from high-altitude Himalayan rocks. They’re known for boosting energy without the caffeine crash (it also helps with muscle recovery, so your post-Pilates body can rest easy). Each pack contains 200mg of potent Shilajit with a rich hazelnut cacao flavor that makes this taste more like a sweet treat than a supplement.

Higher Dose Body Sculptor Ritual Set $399 See on Higher Dose There’s no disputing the sculpting power of microcurrent and Higher Dose’s excellent products. The Microcurrent Body Sculptor helps sagging skin areas by lifting, toning, and activating muscles and enhancing circulation. Just 10 minutes a day brings visible results, especially when paired with the brand’s Sculpting Activator Gel and Transdermal Magnesium Spray.

Nars Light Reflecting Luminizing Powder $42 See on Nars This new serum-powder from Nars accentuates wherever the light should catch your face this summer: brow bones, cheekbones, and the bridge of the nose, namely. We love the beautiful sheen here, which is not overdone. Water-resistant and 10-hour wear make this one of our favorite recent launches to spotlight.

Rhode Skin Glazing Mist $30 See on Rhode Skin Rhode Glazing Mist is what one might call glowing hydration for the discerning minimalist: deceptively simple, quietly high-functioning, and far more competent than it looks. The hydration factor is fast and long-lasting (thank you, beta glucan and magnolia extract)—so much so that you just might skip your moisturizer and still be set for the day.

Revive Collagen Vegan Liquid Collagen Drink $52 See on Ulta Nutritionists have dubbed this new product “the thinking person’s collagen.” It’s a smart, plant-based formula that replicates the benefits of Type 1 collagen (right down to the full-spectrum of 21 amino acids your hair, skin, and nails actually crave). It’s also infused with vitamins B, C, D, and E, plus biotin, and retinol. The raspberry-flavored sachets are travel-friendly and spill-proof, making them perfect for an in-flight wellness routine (who wants to wrestle with funneling powder into a narrow-neck water bottle at 30,000 feet?).

Beauty Pie Luxe Shine Blush Sticks $30 See on Beauty Pie In the realm of beauty staples, Beauty Pie continuously offers exceptional quality and rich, wearable pigments at a fraction of the traditional luxury price. A staple for any well-defined beauty routine, these two new blush sticks from Beauty Pie offer both elegance and practicality. The Pêche Soie hue delivers a luminous, golden-peach finish, while Terra Rosa lends a sophisticated berry tone for dimension.