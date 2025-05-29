With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Sweet Chemistry Barrier Repairing Hydra-Serum $135 See on Sweet Chemistry Sweet Chemistry has struck gold again. The beloved brand just launched a water-based update to the original product, this time tailored for combination and oily skin. The formula features Sweet Chemistry’s cutting-edge, patent-pending matrikynes polypeptide derivative, sustainably sourced from upcycled, zero-waste bovine bone. There’s also a potent 2 percent seaweed polysaccharide, the first of its kind to be extracted and used in skincare from Macro Oceans and Alaska Ocean Farms. But the true standout factor is the 3 percent concentration of pure ceramides for serious barrier repair, hydration, and resilience (exactly what every skin type craves).

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Natural Eyeshadow Palette $75 See on Ulta Part of the gorgeous summer Les Beiges Golden Hour collection, this shimmery and sensational color set flatters all skin tones—especially during slow summer afternoons, when things are serene and sun-soaked.

Plated Eye Serum $138 See on Plated Skin Science Exosomes are the new, cutting-edge, It beauty ingredient that, over time, deliver a major upgrade to your eye area. These microscopic cell messengers work on a cellular level to repair and revitalize skin. Plated’s Eye Serum taps into the transformative power of platelet-derived exosomes, along with coffee arabica extract, seaweed extract, and hyaluronic acid. The brew tackles dark circles, puffiness and crepiness, and leaves your eyes looking rejuvenated, refreshed, and undeniably radiant.

Skinceuticals Advanced RGN-6 Regenerative Cream $195 See on Dermstore In today’s beauty landscape, laser treatments are as routine as your hair color schedule. But the post-treatment laser care still remains delicate and challenging. SkinCeuticals’s Advanced RGN-6 is a lightweight, fast-acting daily use cream designed to aid in recovery after aesthetic procedures, especially lasers. The new formula aims to calm redness, provides ample hydration, neutralizes oxidative stress, and supports skin healing. With the brand’s unique biomimetic technology, this lotion forms a protective barrier rich in peptides and ceramides, leaving the skin firmer, rejuvenated, and ready for the next treatment.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Stick $58 See on Dior A true find for the discerning makeup connoisseur, Dior’s Rosy Glow Stick (we particularly liked the Toffee color) flatters most skin tones. It gives a sumptuous glow with depth to the cheekbones, browbone, and temples. Needless to say, it’s a keeper all year long.

Blue Lagoon Skincare BL+ The Cream Light $245 See on Blue Lagoon Blue Lagoon’s unique silica-rich formula—drawn from the nutrient-dense waters of Iceland—is powered by regenerative microalgae that work wonders for the skin from the first application. This lighter version is specifically designed for combination and oily skin, or anyone seeking a more breathable texture during the summer months.

NakedBeauty MD BioPeptide Growth Factor Eye Therapy $180 See on NakedBeauty MD We get it. You’re working like a dog, sleep feels like a distant memory—and your eyes to show it. Renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Catherine Chang just launched her Biopeptide Growth Factor Eye Therapy Serum, and the product boasts promising results to combat tired eyes. A formula with rosemary and green tea extract smoothes wrinkles and delivers the most noticeable results in 2-4 weeks.

Shiseido Ultimate Sun Protector Lotion Mineral SPF 60+ Sunscreen $50 See on Sephora We absolutely love this mineral sunscreen. While providing powerful protection against harmful UV rays, the new formulation also brightens your skin naturally with the help of one of our favorite complexion brighteners, licorice root (no harsh acids needed here). The sheer eight-hour wear is lightweight and uses the brand’s proprietary WetForce technology, which works harder when in contact with heat and perspiration.

Saint Jane Rich Rescue Phyto Mucin Cream $45 See on Saint Jane Beauty Saint Jane has long been a favorite for good reason: their products deliver powerhouse results without the luxury mark-up. Yam root is the hero product here, known for boosting skin elasticity and being an anti-inflammatory. This cream is certainly a wise choice for the scorching summer ahead—it heals and delivers a flawless glow for you (and others) to notice.

Goop Beauty Daily Detox Foaming Cleanser $38 See on Goop Fresh and clean is all we aim for—and Goop has delivered. Goopglow’s latest cleanser clears away sunscreen, makeup, and environmental buildup with plant surfactants and a dreamy mint and geranium formulation. The gentle foam uses plant-derived AHAs to refresh the skin’s surface; we personally recommend using it in the evening to experience the benefits without any sun-sensitive irritation.