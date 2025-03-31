The 12 Best Beauty Products That Launched in March

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Dior Prestige Le Nectar Intégral Serum $845 See on Dior Le Nectar Integral, Dior’s most concentrated serum to date, is a supreme achievement in skin rejuvenation. It contains the French house’s rarest Rose de Granville extract, an unrivaled active when it comes to maintaining hydration. This new formula features 128 Rosapeptide molecules, which work to hydrate, firm, and protect your skin. While you’ll notice initial improvements right away, the serum’s true potency has to build over time, offering transformative results after a month of regular use.

Biologique Recherche Cible PIGM 400 Brightening Body Care Cream $115 See on Biologique Recherche Sure, there are scores of topicals for hyperpigmentation for the face, but when it comes to the body, few products deliver results with high-quality formulas. Over time, areas like the groin, inner thighs, and knees can darken (thanks in part to hormones). Biologique’s latest launch is a targeted body lotion that effectively reduces discoloration in these areas. Apply it twice a day, or just at night, and you’ll start to notice visible improvements just in time for the impending bikini season and spring break.

Chanel Sublimage Le Sérum Ultimate Serum $535 See on Chanel Always striving for the latest in cutting-edge skincare, Chanel delivers faithfully with its new Sublimage Le Sérum. With a blend of polyfractioned vanilla planifolia, solidago extract, and lipopeptide, this serum regenerates, firms, and brightens in an instant. Use it alone or with the full Sublimage line for a perfect glow.

Pat McGrath Mothership XII: Petalmorphosis $128 See on Pat McGrath Labs We’re never disappointed by anything McGrath and her team create—ever. This stunning tribute to spring, in true Pat fashion, is bold, fun, and full of confidence. The 10-shade palette, Petalmorphosis, dazzles at first glance—but the true magic happens when applied. The pigments flatter every eye color, whether layered in vibrant hues or worn alone with neutrals for a subtle pop. I find it’s perfect for a quick touch-up at the airport, because you never know who you might run into (take our advice on this and don’t dress schlubby at JFK terminal 1).

Armani Beauty Vertigo Lift Mascara $32 See on Sephora We hate to fall into the cliché of telling you to “add this to your beauty repertoire,” but honestly, you should make room for this latest mascara. It’s sublime for elongating lashes, the brush is expertly engineered to dispense the perfect amount of formula, and the product flawlessly lengthens both long and short lashes without a hint of clump. No wonder it was the mascara of choice on Oscar night, worn by winners Zoe Saldaña and Mikey Madison—two women who truly know how to make a statement.

Le Prunier Plumtox Clarifying Enzyme Mask $85 See on Le Prunier If your skin requires the weekly or even monthly deep cleanse and exfoliation, this mask shines beautifully with two standout ingredients: potent proprietary plum AHA enzymes, which gently resurface the skin without drying; and antioxidant-rich Midnight Muir mud extract (mud masks are excellent to absorb debris and minimize the appearance of pores, we might add). The blend of plum hydroxy acids (AHA, BHA, PHA), plum enzymes, and Alpin Heilmoor Extract—a sustainably sourced therapeutic mud—also work seamlessly to deeply purify while preserving the skin’s hydration.

Goop Beauty 3x Retinol Eye Lift Serum $88 See on Goop It took (give or take) a week to see results that were quite pleasing, to say the least. Retinol is usually a hit or miss for my skin depending on the strength, but this one worked very well in terms of lifting and firming the area. I do get a tired and puffy eye look when I don’t sleep—and this significantly reduced my puffiness. Lastly, it didn’t irritate or make the delicate eye area feel sensitive, which was a pleasant surprise compared to my usual reaction to retinol eye creams and gels.

Ziip Dot Nanocurrent and Microcurrent Acne Treatment Device $199 See on Ziip Dot We're always up for anything that zaps blemishes into submission, and this device does just that—with a twist. Designed with a circle where the blemish takes center stage, the microcurrent targets the breakout, using two probes that make contact with the skin to deliver a clearing effect. There are two modes: “treat,” using microcurrents to reduce inflammation, and “Calm,” which uses nanocurrents to promote healing in both the singular spot treatment and full-face treatment settings.

Hourglass Illusion Priming Moisturizer $58 See on Ulta Consistently loved by the top makeup artists in the beauty industry, Hourglass’s hydrating primers have long been the gold standard in terms of top-tier formulations. And folks, the new Illusion Priming Moisturizer proves why. With 12 molecular weights of hyaluronic acid and a rose complex that firms, smooth, and hydrates, we think this is a worthy serum to quench your skin before your favorite foundation is applied.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DermInfusions Fill + Repair Eye Cream $64 See on Sephora If you’re not ready for blepharoplasty or a pricey laser, consider this two-week quick fix. This eye cream uses two types of hyaluronic acid to smooth and fill, while peptides plump tear troughs and tighten for a natural lift. Kakadu plum and bisabolol target fine lines and dark circles, giving you refreshed, youthful eyes—no FaceTune needed.

Pureology Strength Cure Dream Healer Serum for Damaged Hair $48 See on Sephora Restore your hair to virgin status. It is with genuine excitement that we present this standout treatment, which offers an innovative way to rejuvenate and protect hair with every use. What sets this serum apart is its formula, infused with citric acid to strengthen strands from the inside out, lactic acid to smooth color-damaged cuticles, and amino acids to hydrate and repair weak bonds. The perfect revival for your strands, the hair will be smoother, shinier, and healthier than ever. For colored hair, we highly recommend using the Color Fanatic spray before applying the serum for a richer, more vibrant payoff.