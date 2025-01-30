The 13 Best Beauty Products That Launched in January 2025
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2025, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
La Prairie, the iconic Swiss skincare house, has taken the benefits of sturgeon caviar to the next level. This latest serum launch leverages the protein and lipid-rich properties of caviar roe to deliver real results, which we’ve see: unparalleled nourishment, packed with micronutrients, promoting cellular energy and boosting hydration through marine-based metabolic pathways, resulting in a plumper, more radiant complexion. Sure, at $530, it’s the cost of a luxe facial in NYC or LA, but unlike a fleeting treatment that lasts only a few days at best, this serum offers rejuvenation and long-term results with every. Single. Application.
You won’t get glowing skin by just wishing for it (or scrolling through TikTok, where we’re still trying to understand the salmon sperm trend. Like, how does one extract salmon sperm for a facial?...Come on, people). Achieving a radiant complexion requires effective products and a lifestyle that actually supports your skin. This month, Chantecaille’s Gold Essence Treatment debuts as a luxurious post-cleansing, pre-serum tincture, and we’ve experienced incredible results. The liquid delivers a radiant glow through a sophisticated blend of detoxifying 24-karat gold, a brightening combination of vitamin C and lentil extract (rich in B-vitamins), and plant-based hibiscus extract, which offers natural AHA benefits to gently resurface the skin.
For those who crave the allure of a sultry red pout but prefer to keep their moral compass as spotless as their skincare routine, indulge in Hourglass’s cruelty-free Red 0 lip balm. This captivating red-berry hue comes without the traditional carmine factor (carmine is the pigment made from crushed female insects that gives red their vibrancy. Yes, it’s as revolting as it sounds, but let’s face it, we've all slathered worse on our lips in the name of sexiness, right?). Embrace a rich, sophisticated red that delivers all the glamour with none of the ethical hangover—a true win for both your beauty and your conscience.
When I was in high school, Bad Gal Lash mascara by Benefit was the It makeup product. I’m so glad that the San Francisco-based beauty brand has decided to revamp a classic by releasing this month BadGal Bounce Volumizing mascara—a wonder of a product. The formulation is smooth and doesn’t build up super-thick if you decide to apply more. This mascara’s brush has two different bristle patterns, so you can volumize your lashes in one stroke and separate them meticulously in the next. The result? Elongated, natural-looking, robust eyelashes with easy application.
We’ve seen firsthand the dramatic benefits of honey for skin repair and beautifying—but we’re of the mind that the pure and undiluted grades deliver the most noticeable benefits. This new serum just might be worth its weight in gold, sourced from the world’s most exclusive regions of the finest black bee locales: Connemara in Ireland, Rena and Amli in Norway, and Brittany in France. Each drop enhances skin’s natural repair, stimulating anti aging markers and renewing skin cells for a visibly rejuvenated complexion.
There’s no question that this eyeliner deserves a spot on our (very discerning) list of monthly best launches. This matte liner was created to match the exact color of your favorite denim, with a beautiful blue hue to flatter any eye look—especially for those with brown eyes. The contrast is simply gorge. We recommend a bone-colored lid all over; for evening, add some shimmer to the brow bone to contrast the blue to extend the fabulousness.
Every beauty insider has long regarded Lauder as a powerhouse when it comes to anti aging potions. Unlike the slew of candy-coated, one-ingredient-swapped, same lab formulas from other brands, this newest ReNutriv eye cream stands in a class of its own. Promising smoother, firmer eyes in just two weeks, it’s a timely alternative to Botox or fillers—which, let’s face it, often leave you more frozen than fresh. This potent formula features fast-absorbing black truffle diamond extract, which works to revitalize and refresh the delicate eye area.
Finally, a solution that actually works for your hair, not a sponsored post glorified by the Internet. Phyto has long been the understated (and overlooked) champion of hair care. By taking just two pills of Phytophanère a day, you’ll restore damaged, thinning, or stagnant hair growth. Filled with zinc, borage, and B vitamins, this product comes with no gimmicks, we assure you—just long-lasting results.
Most of us are already have a favorite full-coverage foundation (once you have melasma, you don’t play around), but this one might just make you rethink your loyalty. The shades are on point and exceptional in covering discoloration, redness, and blemishes. Plus, they aren’t super heavy or cakey (the hyaluronic acid infusion keeps skin hydrated all day/night). The formula is also free of phthalates, mineral oil, talc, sulfates, parabens, oil, and fragrance.
Who on earth doesn’t want softer lips? I’ll be honest, I’d rather spend $30 on a clean-formulated lip treatment that actually works than buy another $80 lipstick that promises hydration, but leaves my lips drier than my patience these days. Goop’s excellent lip fix is packed with vegan lanolin, nourishing fig oil for that vitamin E boost, and biomimetic ceramides, so your lips feel hydrated, not sabotaged. Use it generously throughout the day—we also recommend you lather on a thick swipe before bed, then scrub with a dedicated tooth brush to pull away dead skin. Don’t wipe it off, and you’ll wake up with the smoothest, juiciest pout.
This product is refreshing in every sense of the word. We’ve discussed our frustration with most scalp treatments that are all style and no substance, while stripping hair and skimping on quality ingredients. The Innersense Hair Renew Scalp Balance Duo flips the script, blending holistically sourced ingredients that truly nurture sensitive scalps. Fermented willow bark exfoliates gently, clearing blocked follicles for healthy growth, while coffee bean extract and pumpkin seed oil nourish without stripping essential oils. It’s the rare blend of clean, effective, and no-nonsense results.
This is one of the simplest yet most effective serums to add to your skincare routine, especially when you’re aiming to minimize discoloration. At just $68, we can say wholeheartedly that this is a solid pick delivering results. The serum combines azelaic acid to lessen the appearance of discoloration, while oat kernel and aloe extracts make sure to soothe any redness that can occur. Lastly, our favorite brightening plant active, licorice extract, is implemented in the formula to brighten and calm your precious complexion.
(Note: azelaic acid can increase sun sensitivity, so use it at night or layer with SPF during the day. But don’t worry—this isn’t the harsh, burn-your-skin-off level of sensitivity).
This eye cream stood out for us because of its depuffing properties. I’ve never encountered an eye cream that does this much work when I wake up first thing in the morning with bags under my eyes. Perfect for daily or nightly use, this latest release from K-beauty brand Dr. Jart is smooth, creamy, and totally sumptuous. And it really works.