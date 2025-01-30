For those who crave the allure of a sultry red pout but prefer to keep their moral compass as spotless as their skincare routine, indulge in Hourglass’s cruelty-free Red 0 lip balm. This captivating red-berry hue comes without the traditional carmine factor (carmine is the pigment made from crushed female insects that gives red their vibrancy. Yes, it’s as revolting as it sounds, but let’s face it, we've all slathered worse on our lips in the name of sexiness, right?). Embrace a rich, sophisticated red that delivers all the glamour with none of the ethical hangover—a true win for both your beauty and your conscience.