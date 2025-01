This is one of the simplest yet most effective serums to add to your skincare routine, especially when you’re aiming to minimize discoloration. At just $68, we can say wholeheartedly that this is a solid pick delivering results. The serum combines azelaic acid to lessen the appearance of discoloration, while oat kernel and aloe extracts make sure to soothe any redness that can occur. Lastly, our favorite brightening plant active, licorice extract, is implemented in the formula to brighten and calm your precious complexion.

(Note: azelaic acid can increase sun sensitivity, so use it at night or layer with SPF during the day. But don’t worry—this isn’t the harsh, burn-your-skin-off level of sensitivity).