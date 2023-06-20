The Best New Beauty Products That Launched in June

If you’re into all things holistic, this product will be right up your alley. REÅLEA’s face salve utilizes the power of nutrient-rich egg yolk oil, zinc, gold, and even sal butter to promote a glowy look. The balm is the second step in a three-part skincare system made with ingredients tied to old-school dogmas (back when ingredients like frankincense and calendula were prepared according to the position of the stars and the alignment of the planets). We’re not sure whether that extra step made a notable difference—we just know our skin looked radiant for several weeks when using the product.