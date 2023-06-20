The Best New Beauty Products That Launched in June

Photographed by Julien Martinez Leclerc, styled by Rae Boxer. Hair by Olivier Schawalder, makeup by Peter Philips.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise)
released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
Packaged in a super easy-to-carry-and-apply tube, this new reformulation has a weightless gel-cream texture that smoothes onto the skin beautifully. To further protect the skin barrier, this product is SPF 50, and contains a blend of blue ginger PFA and Tahitian gardenia extract for hydration. The new sun protectant also contains no white cast, so feel free to reapply generously every two hours while under the sun’s rays.
Skin and makeup pros love cream blushes for their unmatchable, super-light glow. If you must pack only one blush this summer, Dior’s Rosy Glow in Coral is your best bet. It’s an outstanding color and a must for your makeup table and overnight bag this season. This product blends evenly, and the shade is a universal summer pigment that gives most skin tones a dewy and sexy gleam.
When it comes to packing your favorite makeup for summer getaways, there’s nothing more frustrating than realizing you forgot an essential or new favorite color. Eyebrow queen Anastasia Soare left nothing to chance with her latest eye shadow palette launch, making sure to include all our favorites. The collection includes some of the most flattering, long-lasting neutral mattes, shimmery hues as well as several attractive blue shades.
The skin below the neck needs to be in top form this summer—more so than any other time of year. 111Skin’s newest product is ideal to apply nightly (after exfoliation) and in the mornings if you need more hydration. Rose Gold Radiance Body Oil delivers soft, silky, and radiant skin, thanks to the infusion of soothing damask rose extract, anti-inflammatory rosemary oil, and the hero ingredient: goldella, a deeply hydrating and protective microalgae extract sourced from Japan. Give the skin under your neck two weeks build an impressive glow long-term.
Veteran makeup artist Monika Blunder turned to her birth country of Austria to source some of the most healing and restorative botanicals for her new (and very worthy) face cream. Mountain arnica, edelweiss, and alpine rose will give the skin a dewy-yet-hydrated appearance. The composition is versatile enough to use during the day and in the evening; it was never heavy. We loved it under makeup, as it kept skin glowing but never shiny.
If you’re into all things holistic, this product will be right up your alley. REÅLEA’s face salve utilizes the power of nutrient-rich egg yolk oil, zinc, gold, and even sal butter to promote a glowy look. The balm is the second step in a three-part skincare system made with ingredients tied to old-school dogmas (back when ingredients like frankincense and calendula were prepared according to the position of the stars and the alignment of the planets). We’re not sure whether that extra step made a notable difference—we just know our skin looked radiant for several weeks when using the product.
Don’t even think about skipping this vital beauty step this summer. The Serum Doctor has created a hydrating foot serum that alleviates any unsightly signs of dry feet, with hydrating botanical elements that prep your feet to look presentable in sandals. The two-part footcare system begins with a sloughing foot file and the all-natural serum, which penetrates the skin without any heavy residue or oils. Added bonus: you can put your shoes on right after application, as the composition dries instantly without any residue.
This is our favorite inexpensive find of the season, hands down. In addition to scoring a spot on your bathroom counter, this new body foam should be available at every airport, in spa bathrooms, and in hotel rooms. A refreshing, weightless, and non-greasy body foam, Rile’s No Shower delivers cleanliness if bathing is not an option. We would use it forever—particularly during summer, when you need a subtle body refresher on the beach, on the boat, leaving the gym, or in the car post-hike.