With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Sulwhasoo Concentrated Brightening Ampoules $130 See on Sulwhasoo Since long before the K-beauty boom, this Korean skincare line has consistently delivered potent products for women across the globe. The single most important ingredient present in all their products is their high-grade ginseng formulation, which happens to be the key component in their newly launched brightening ampoule. The product works in tandem with their concentrated brightening serum beautifully, targeting dark spots and stubborn pigmentation to restore an impeccable, even-toned glow.

Hairbeauron 27D Plus Curler $950 See on Axis Beauty This scientific innovation of a hair tool provides soft, luminous curls without causing damage to your hair. With each use, the Hairbeauron 27D gives locks increased moisture and shine, thanks to its state-of-the-art Bioprogramming technology. This device is ideal for those who love waves, but are prone to damage because they have colored or damaged hair. And the 1.4” curl size gives most lengths that precise, effortless-yet-delicate beach wave.

Chanel Hydra Beauty Micro Crème Yeux $70 See on Chanel A potent treatment that’ll rescue the most fatigued and sleep-deprived eyes, Chanel’s eye gel locks in moisture on a microscopic level, utilizing the ultra-hydrating powers of the white camellia flower. Formulated from 91% naturally derived ingredients, this product provides a radiant boost for your face.

Sisley Paris Hair Rituel Color Beautifying Hair Care Mask $110 See on Sisley Paris If you’re one of the many who struggle to retain vibrant hair color between appointments, this mask will be nothing short of a godsend. The three-minute conditioning mask uses sunflower seed extract and vitamin E to soothe the scalp all the way through the ends of the hair, delivering soft-to-the-touch locks.

Natura Bissé Diamond Luminous Tinted Sunscreen SPF 40 $130 See on Saks Fifth Avenue Reformulated and released back in the U.S. after an almost ten-year hiatus, this perfected tinted sunscreen provides 100 percent mineral protection filters with antiaging benefits. More importantly, it appeals to our vanities by delivering beautiful coverage and velvety skin.

Westman Atelier Eye Love You Kôhl Brun $34 See on Sephora This eyeliner is worth every dollar of its price tag. This ingeniously formulated liner glides on smoothly for a fine wingtip or beautifully blended smokey eye. It’s a perfect dark brown pigment that flatters the warmer eye colors and is talc-, paraben-, and phthalate-free. It’s also so well made that it’s really idiot-proof in terms of precision in application.

Esker Magnesium Bath Enhancer $35 See on Esker Beauty Magnesium is an amazing mineral to help your skin look and feel its best. In this bath liquid, potent bio-available magnesium is absorbed dermally with the help of naturally occurring terpenes that aid in penetrating the skin and body. While it’s generally known that magnesium is excellent in aiding sleep, relaxing muscles, and easing tension, this wonder mineral also helps promote your skin’s cell regeneration, protects against acne, and lowers your cortisol to reduce inflammation. Four pumps are equal to two cups of magnesium sulfite—and the formulation contains soothing eucalyptus, Palo Santo, and lavender to calm your nerves.

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Volumizer Mascara $25 See on Thrive Causemetics This makeup line doesn’t get nearly enough of the recognition it deserves, especially with his fantastic new mascara which also nourishes the lashes. Most mascaras that are good for your lashes end up caking upon application. Not so with this one: it goes on evenly and has organic pea sprout extract that assists in healthier lashes with each use.

Glossier Pilot G Suit Lipstick $22 See on Glossier Our favorite launch of the month, unquestionably. This bright and beautiful one-swipe pink just might replace your favorite go-to red lip look all year long. Three years in the making, the opaque pink pigment has specifically been designed to mimic the same texture of a smooth, silicone phone case. It’s bold, lasts all day, and is willowy-soft on the lips. It’s that good, and comes in 8 other shades as well.