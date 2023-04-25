The Best New Beauty Products That Launched in April

With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder), or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.

Le Domaine Skincare The Fluid Cream $242 See on Le Domaine Skincare Disregard the Brad Pitt hype surrounding his beauty and skincare brand for a moment so we can focus on why Le Domaine’s newest face cream deserves some love. The R&D behind this antiaging lotion is one of the strongest we’ve seen in the past five years. The formulation helps minimize signs of aging from a science-backed standpoint—and, of course, from a superficial angle, the product goes on thin and milky, providing not only lasting hydration but long-term dewy, glowing skin.

Fenty Beauty Hella Thicc Volumizing Mascara $19 See on Sephora Brava, Fenty. This new mascara goes on just how we like it: one and done. It’s ideal for those of us who want glam lashes but don’t have time (nor the patience) to pile on application after application. There’s no clumping either—just beautiful, voluminous lashes. We have no doubt this product will be one of your favorites this year.

Chantecaille 24K Gold Serum Intense $400 See on Bluemercury Gold is considered a worthy moisturizing element because it can hold 300 times its own molecular weight. It’s also ideal for acne-prone skin because it’s gentle yet still contains powerful antibacterial properties to fight blemishes. In addition to gold, Chantecaille’s new potion contains ascorbic acid vitamin C and powerhouse antioxidant glutathione, which give you radiant skin all day long. This product can be worn day and night, on its own, or with a layer of moisturizer if desired.

Dior Beauty Eden Roc 5 Couleurs Couture Eye Shadow Palette $65 See on Dior An indispensable eye palette you’ll be forever grateful you packed on your seaside travels this summer. Created by Dior’s Peter Philips, the palette’s whimsical blue is an ode to the breathtaking oceans overlooking the French Riviera’s iconic Eden Roc resort. The flattering neutral hues and dark browns are also superb complements, giving eyes of any color their most glam look.

Albion Excia Embeage Cream Parfait $630 See on Albion A silky, regenerative face cream from one of Japan’s most revered skincare lines, this newest launch contains a stealth combination of plant actives that make this costly skin cream worth its price tag. Quercetin-rich embelia concinna extract combined with royal jelly extract activates ANRIL, the gene switch in our body that assists with cell regeneration and DHEA stimulation. The results are firmer, more resilient, and taut skin throughout the day.

YSE Beauty The Problem Solver Brightening Treatment $88 See on YSE Beauty After battling hyperpigmentation for years, veteran model and beauty expert Molly Sims dedicated the last 36 months toward formulating a multistep skincare regimen that would minimize dark spots specifically. The hero product from the line we loved most was The Problem Solver, a smooth cream that uses the robust powers of tranexamic acid, licorice root, and niacinamide. Pomegranate seed oil also brightens and evens out the skin, maintaining softness and helping to balance the skin barriers’ PH levels.

Tom Ford Soleil de Feu $180 See on Nordstrom One the best floral scents to launch from Tom Ford Beauty, you absolutely can’t go wrong wearing this charming and warmer fragrance for the sunnier seasons (and even into winter). The vivid notes of amber and tuberose give it unmatched elegance that’s still unimposing. You can wear it with even your most casual ensembles.

Silk'n Titan AllWays Cordless Device $339.99 See on Saks Fifth Avenue This tool does exceptional work on the jawline—with diligent, frequent use, of course. This at-home radiofrequency device delivers results, lifting saggy and soon-to-be-saggy areas of the face, especially around the neck and chin, by simultaneously stimulating collagen and promoting skin repair. While the tool is never hot, there are four adjustable warmth levels to accommodate those prone to sensitive skin and hyperpigmentation.

Agent Nateur Lash and Brow Sérum $118 See on Agent Nateur Not only do the plant-derived actives here deliver beautiful, thicker lashes—most importantly, the formulation is prostaglandin-free. (The potential problem with prostaglandin in lash serums is that it can often cause hyperpigmentation—and it can also cause unwanted hair growth in some areas around the eye.) The standout actives in Agent Nateur’s product are milk-based Follicusan, which stimulates eyelash follicles naturally; as well as the potent red-clover derived extract Redensyl, which helps promote active cell and hair growth.

Ulike Sapphire Air 3 IPL Hair Removal Handset Device $379 See on Ulike There are two reasons why this is our new favorite at-home laser hair removal device. First, it has a proprietary sapphire cooling technology that nullifies any pain you might feel while removing body and facial hair. Secondly, this tool is ideal for removing unwanted hair on the face, especially for those who usually can’t use hair removal lasers due to irritation, scarring, or hyperpigmentation. We know this tool has been gaining traction on TikTok—and now that we’ve tried it out, we see why.

Santa Maria Novella Acqua di Rose Serum $70 See on Santa Maria Novella This is a fantastic and (more importantly) uncomplicated serum, rich with brightening elements to apply during summer days—and, frankly, all year long. Santa Maria Novella, the Florentine apothecary beloved by the chicest Italians for almost a millennia, has just released this product as part of their new five-step skincare regimen. Damask rose water calms and soothes the skin while pomegranate extract and niacinamide meld to provide hydration and an even tone. Used on its own or to enhance your existing beauty regimen, it’s a regenerating fusion for all skin types.

Shani Darden Hydration Peptide Cream $58 See on Shani Darden For those wanting a hydrating oil-free moisturizer (perfect for those using prescription retinol or Retin A), this new face cream gives a burst of hydration throughout the day thanks to the potent infusion of Hydrosella, an Australian wildflower derivative that helps moisturize and protect the skin barrier. Darden’s proprietary blend also contains squalene and ceramides for anti-inflammatory benefits.

Kat Rudu Coco Lemon Cleanser $38 See on Kat Rudu Your skin feels fresh, clean, and remarkably smooth with each use. This natural, simple but efficacious cleanser is ideal for anyone who wants naturally derived ingredients to take away debris on the face gently. The soothing power of aloe vera is integrated with gentle but effective lemon and apple enzymes, which refresh the skin as well as brighten it.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Super Anti-Aging Cleansing Cream $100 See on Dr. Barbara Sturm We prefer cleansing creams as makeup remover because they keep the skin barrier’s moisture levels intact—you never feel stripped or dry afterward. Sturm’s newest cream cleanser goes one step further by incorporating a host of beneficial identical ceramides, as well as healing aloe vera and skin-protective glycans to shield against harmful environmental pollutants.

Makeup by Mario Cool Pink Lip Plumper $24 See on Sephora A beautiful floral pink to wear with a summery, pleated dress, this hydrating, lip-plumping gloss is infused with moisturizing oils and water to give a bold shine with non-sticky residue.