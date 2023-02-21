Photographed by Alasdair McLellan, makeup by Lynsey Alexander
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With such an enormous range of beauty and skincare products (
celeb-backed or otherwise) released each month, how can you discern whether the latest moisturizer, mascara, or lipstick is actually worth purchasing? That’s where we come in. In 2023, W will publish a monthly roundup of the best beauty products that launched recently—genuine game-changers you should consider purchasing. Whether you’re a skincare connoisseur, an avid makeup collector (slash borderline hoarder) or you’re simply browsing for something fresh to add to your beauty regimen, these are our favorite new products, which we recommend incorporating into your repertoire.
One of
our favorite formulations of all time was recently enhanced with two powerful new plant actives, burdock and meadowsweet. In addition to delivering glass-like, glowing skin, these ingredients ensure optimal skin microbiome support. Burdock is rich in inulin, a prebiotic sugar that promotes good bacteria; and meadowsweet works hard as a natural anti inflammatory—brightening and protecting skin long-term from the bad bacteria lingering on the surface, which can cause dullness.
Stop fretting about your dry winter hair and trust us when we say you must incorporate this outstanding hydrating mask into your regimen. We got our hands on a secret sample back in November, and could not get enough (but again, as we always remind you: change up your hair regimen every few months for best results). This dreamy conditioning mask is a godsend for anyone who regularly abuses their hair with heat styling, dyeing, and frying—or for those who simply want to maintain healthy hair, period. With each application, you’ll will see a visible reduction in frizz and dryness. And best of all, there’s no heavy residue. Milk thistle is the standout ingredient here, working to protect your locks and strengthen the strand’s barrier against further damage from heat and color long-term.
This ultra-hydrating cover-up stick hides imperfections and provides an all-over, buildable glow. The luxuriously soft matte finish keeps skin soft and fresh with the help of hyaluronic acid for 12-hour hydration.
The British makeup artist Isamaya Ffrench (who was responsible for creating some of your favorite products at Tom Ford Beauty, Byredo, and Burberry Beauty; plus the insane runway makeup at Vivienne Westwood, Junya Watanabe, and Thom Browne) recently debuted this sheer, luscious, pearly-black lip balm that puts an exclamation point on a sultry haute couture look, a smokey eye, or a fierce Goth makeup interpretation. The color lasts and also hydrates, thanks to the featherlight rice wax base.
Give this tonic four weeks to deliver radiant skin—it’ll erase pesky blemishes, residual dullness, and the appearance of unsightly pores in one month. The efficacy lies in the two types of powerful hyaluronic acids that deliver 24-hour hydration and plumpness. The vitamin C brightening booster comes from highly potent ethyl ascorbic acid, which works over time to give an even texture. Use after cleansing and before serums and moisturizer.
One of the higher-quality skin salves to recently launch (it better be, at $125 a pop), this Goop balm provides instant healing for dry and cracked skin with the assistance of cherry extract and bosabolol, an active drawn from German chamomile. This combination, along with vitamin E and evening primrose oil, delivers relief from skin irritation and redness. You can even use it with your face roller or facial oil slugging regimen.
Developed by renowned dermatologist Dr. Jessica Wu, these beauty supplements provide skin and gut health, full stop. The patented CoreBiome technology regulates your butyrate levels to fight inflammation and reduce bloating while promoting healthy collagen and elastic tissue for more youthful, vibrant skin.
This is a beautiful, new, long-lasting color—very similar to MAC’s classic Spice shade, but with a bit more pink—that stays put all day. The color flatters all complexions and is a subtly pleasant lip pigment for wintry afternoons.
A new product that’s already being relished by celeb makeup artists, this product blends well with serum—for clients who need an extra-fresh boost. Potent peptides visibly erase lines and promote your skin’s long-term elasticity. In just under 15 minutes, any fine lines are minimized, skin is hydrated, and your luminous visage will appear quenched and firm.
You needed this fab grey liner, like, yesterday. Seamless and easy to apply, this shade is stupendous, flattering all the neutral winter eye palettes as well as the spring-inspired plums and reds that are already making their way onto runways worldwide. The single-stroke, matte finish makes it foolproof to apply a wing tip and line a perfect smokey eye as well.