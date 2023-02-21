Stop fretting about your dry winter hair and trust us when we say you must incorporate this outstanding hydrating mask into your regimen. We got our hands on a secret sample back in November, and could not get enough (but again, as we always remind you: change up your hair regimen every few months for best results). This dreamy conditioning mask is a godsend for anyone who regularly abuses their hair with heat styling, dyeing, and frying—or for those who simply want to maintain healthy hair, period. With each application, you’ll will see a visible reduction in frizz and dryness. And best of all, there’s no heavy residue. Milk thistle is the standout ingredient here, working to protect your locks and strengthen the strand’s barrier against further damage from heat and color long-term.