Paloma Elsesser Breaks Down Her Daily Skincare Routine on ‘Skin Talk With Laura Love’

Welcome to Skin Talk With Laura Love, our video series in which stars of fashion, film, television, and beyond share their beauty secrets with the licensed model and esthetician.

Episode two of our first season of Skin Talk With Laura Love features top model Paloma Elsesser—who just completed a wildly busy fall 2025 fashion month walking the runways of Marni, Coperni, Fendi, Michael Kors, and many more. Elsesser talks to Love about her early days as a model in Paris, and the “influential and important” part Dame Pat McGrath (aka Mother) played in her come-up. She also reveals the secret to how she achieves her seriously soft skin, proves her skincare prowess in a round of True or False? and shares her full day and night regimen. Now a vet in the modeling game, Elsesser also sheds light on the best facials she’s ever gotten, plus tips she’s picked up in the hair and makeup chair.

Be sure to tune in every other week as the likes of Carolyn Murphy, Karen Elson, Devon Lee Carlson, Phoebe Tonkin, and more slip into the cozy W robe to chat all things skincare and beauty with Love. Subscribe to W’s YouTube channel to catch every episode.

Shop the Episode