There’s a new designer duo at the helm of Loewe. Proenza Schouler’s Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez have been appointed as co-creative directors effective April 7, the house confirmed today. In a joint statement shared with WWD, the designers said that they are “incredibly honored to join Loewe, a house whose values and mission align closely with our own. We look forward to working alongside its extraordinary teams and artisans, whose talent—under the exceptional creative direction of Jonathan Anderson—has shaped Loewe into the cultural force it is today.”

The news comes exactly one week after Anderson’s departure from the Spanish luxury brand was announced, marking the end of his transformative 11-year tenure. Under Anderson’s direction, Loewe evolved from a heritage leather house into one of the most forward-thinking names in fashion, known for its cerebral yet playful approach to craft, surrealist silhouettes, and deep engagement with art and culture. While speculation about his exit had circulated for months, McCollough and Hernandez’s decision to step away from the brand they founded in 2002 was met with surprise when it was announced in January.

For over two decades, Proenza Schouler has been a cornerstone of New York fashion, defined by its balance of polished minimalism and subversive edge. A fixture of the city’s style scene, the label gained a cult following with its precise tailoring, innovative fabric manipulations, and keen sense of modern femininity. McCollough and Hernandez’s ability to merge technical expertise with conceptual rigor made Proenza Schouler a favorite among industry insiders and downtown icons like Chloë Sevigny.

These very qualities make them a compelling choice for Loewe. Anderson reimagined the house with an emphasis on exquisite craftsmanship and avant-garde storytelling, elements that align seamlessly with McCollough and Hernandez’s own ethos. Their sharp, architectural aesthetic and meticulous attention to detail suggest a natural evolution rather than an abrupt departure from Anderson’s vision—though they will undoubtedly imprint their own identity onto the brand. “They are highly creative and also entrepreneurs, whose curiosity and vision go beyond fashion and extend to diverse cultural fields as well as to the diversity of markets and customers that we talk to,” Loewe’s chief executive officer Pascale Lepoivre told WWD. “They are warm, open and lively, an excellent fit with the company culture of being intense and passionate, while also committed to being playful and not taking ourselves too seriously.”

While Anderson balanced his work at Loewe with his own JW Anderson label, McCollough and Hernandez have opted to fully immerse themselves in this new chapter. Proenza Schouler, a deeply personal venture that began as their senior thesis at Parsons School of Design—famously purchased in full by Barneys New York—will now be guided by new creative leadership. Since announcing their departure on January 31, the duo has been working alongside the brand’s CEO, Shira Suveyke Snyder, to identify a successor. Though no replacement has been named, McCollough and Hernandez remain shareholders and will continue to serve on Proenza Schouler’s board, ensuring their influence on the brand’s future.

As they take the reins at Loewe, all eyes will be on how McCollough and Hernandez reinterpret the house’s legacy. If their tenure at Proenza Schouler is any indication, they are poised to bring a fresh yet deeply considered perspective—one that honors Loewe’s artisanal roots while charting an exciting new course.