In one of the biggest shakeups to hit the fashion world recently, Jonathan Anderson is leaving Loewe after 11 years at the Spanish brand. The news was confirmed on Monday morning after months of speculation.

“While reflecting on the last 11 years, I have been lucky enough to be surrounded by people with the imagination, the skills, the tenacity, and the resourcefulness to find a way to say ‘yes’ to all my wildly ambitious ideas,’” Anderson said in a statement. “While my chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come, and I will look on with pride, watching it continue to grow, the amazing Spanish brand I once called home.’

Anderson accepting the award for Designer of the Year at the 2024 Fashion Awards. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anderson began his career as a visual merchandiser at Prada under the late Manuela Pavesi before launching his eponymous label, JW Anderson, in 2008. At first just designing menswear, his forward-thinking creations immediately captivated the fashion set and received sponsorship from the British Fashion Council. In response to demand, Anderson began interogating womenswear, staging his first show at London Fashion Week as part of the autumn/winter 2010 season. His success continued and just a few years later, LVMH reached out, purchasing a minority stake in JW Anderson and tapping the designer as the new creative director of Loewe. At the time, the Spanish luxury house was known more for its leather goods than anything else, as designers tried and mostly failed to push the brand into the high fashion conversation. Before Anderson, three creative directors (including Narciso Rodriguez) came and went in 16 years. Under Stuart Vevers, the last director before Anderson, Loewe scaled back its fashion arm to focus more on the leather accessories.

Then came Anderson and everything changed. He introduced more natural fabrics like cotton, alongside the leather, to add a bit of contrast. He took inspiration from Ibiza and the 1970s, adding a lightness to the structured designs for which Loewe was previously known. He also introduced the Puzzle bag, still a staple for Loewe, and a sign of the many other popular accessories that would come during Anderson’s tenure.

Josh O'Connor and Anderson at the 2024 Met Gala. Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2016, Anderson founded the Craft Prize, an annual award given to an artist for their excellence in craftsmanship. In a note on Instagram, Anderson said the Prize was one of his proudest achievements at Loewe. “We created a platform that genuinely supports and gives visibility to vanishing crafts, young makers, old masters, and new ideas.”

Coming out of the pandemic, Anderson kicked things into high gear, presenting collections for the spring and fall 2022 season that Vogue described as a “massive creative change” for the brand. He honed his quirky aesthetic, infusing some surrealism into his designs, and showed off the body more than ever before. It worked, as Loewe’s popularity has grown exponentially since then, and with it has come a parade of It celebrities fiercely loyal to the brand. He also outfitted Rihanna for her 2023 Super Bowl performance, put Beyoncé in one of her most recognizable looks for her “Renaissance Tour,” and worked on the costumes for Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers. Financially, Anderson’s hard work has paid off with LVMH citing “strong growth” at Loewe, thanks in large part to Anderson’s “bold creativity.”

Anderson received many accolades during his time at Loewe, including most recently, Designer of the Year at the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards in both 2023 and 2024. In 2023 he also was named International Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

Zendaya in Anderson’s Loewe at the Australian premiere of Challengers. James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I am incredibly grateful to Jonathan Anderson for the eleven years of unmatched creativity, passion, and dedication that he has given to Loewe,” said Pascale Lepoivre, chief executive officer of Loewe. “With him as its creative director, the House has risen to new heights with international recognition. The Puzzle bag, celebrating its 10th anniversary, has become a true icon, and the brand codes that he has created, rooted in craft, will live on as his legacy.’

Earlier this month, Anderson presented his final collection for Loewe, during Paris Fashion Week. But instead of a celeb-heavy runway show, per usual, the designer opted for a much more muted presentation. Held at the Hôtel de Maisons, Anderson placed his newest creations of mannequins instead of models, surrounding them with custom artwork from various Loewe collaborators. Anderson himself was nowhere to be found.

But don’t expect Anderson to depart the fashion world entirely. Since this one rumor has now been confirmed, conversation will undoubtedly now turn to the designer’s next step. As of now, there is no official news as to where Anderson will go next, but an announcement is expected to be imminent. Of course, the future of Loewe is up in the air as well, as we await to see who will step into Anderson’s caviar-beaded shoes. “They say all good things must come to an end, but I disagree,” Anderson said, concluding his Instagram caption. “While my own chapter draws to a close, Loewe’s story will continue for many years to come and I will look on with pride.”