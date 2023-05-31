Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour began with a bang in Stockholm earlier this month and it hasn't slowed down since. The highly-anticipated show has featured inventive set design, a decades-spanning setlist, and a plethora of standout style moments—from to archival pieces to custom looks and nearly everything in between. The star’s wardrobe has combined her signature style with the visual ethos of the album Renaissance (think lots of sequins, silver, catsuits, and the occasional bee-inspired look).

The singer has worn looks from both established brands—Valentino, Mugler, lots of Alexander McQueen, among others—as well as smaller labels like Anrealage and Brandon Blackwood. Balmain catsuits and mini dresses have been a constant throughout her tour wardrobe (in March, she partnered with creative director Olivier Rousteing to design a Renaissance couture line for the brand) as well as imaginative pieces from Loewe. Beyoncé began the tour in Europe which has seen her in London, Paris, and other cities with the last being Warsaw, Poland on June 28th. She will then head to North America with her last date coming in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 27th. Needless to say, there will be countless more style moments to come—so, to make sure you don’t miss one look, keep checking back here as we keep track of everything Beyoncé has worn during the Renaissance world tour.

Roksanda Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé wore a custom royal blue Roksanda number for her London show. The piece is a riff of a similar dress from the brand’s fall/winter 2023 collection.

Alexander McQueen Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Alexander McQueen has been a staple of Beyoncé’s Renaissance wardrobe thus far. Here, she wore a custom deep red embroidered dress with coordinating boots and opera gloves—an iteration of a similar look from their fall/winter 2023 collection.

Paco Rabanne @Pacorabanne The signature silver paillettes of Paco Rabanne fit perfectly into the visual aesthetic of Renaissance, so its no surprise the star opted for a piece from the brand. She wore a glitzy custom gown for her show in Paris.

Brandon Blackwood @Brandonblackwood The 41-year-old looked ethereal in a custom light blue gown by New York brand Brandon Blackwood. She paired the off-the-shoulder number with coordinating opera gloves and silver jewels.

Off-White Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé chose a statement-making Off-White look for her London show. The red bodysuit features a bustier-style top and 40,000 red hotfix crystals throughout.

Valentino @Maisonvalentino Ditching the catsuits that fill the latter half of her concert, Beyoncé has chosen a series of stunning gowns for the opening segment of her show. Here, she wore a white Valentino dress complete with a train and coordinating opera gloves.

David Koma @Beyonce The singer was worn several looks from London-based brand David Koma over the course of her tour—one of them being this asymmetrical mini dress that features glittering fringe and wide shoulders.

Loewe Beyoncé wears a silver Loewe top and pants during her Renaissance world tour. The star has worn a silver two piece set from Loewe for several of her tour stops. On top of the long sleeve, she layered a molded breastplate and rounded out the look will silver boots.

Dolce & Gabbana @Sarrjamois This custom Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit is one of many bee-themed looks that Beyoncé has worn (there’s a reason she’s referred to as the Queen B after all). The piece features black and yellow embroidery as well as coordinating opera gloves.

Balmain @Sarrjamois Beyoncé continued her longstanding relationship with Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing—here, she wore an silver asymmetrical mini dress, thigh high boots, and wraparound sunglasses.

Mugler Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé kept the bee theme rolling at the opening night of her tour in Stockholm. She wore a custom Mugler catsuit complete with towering antennas and bug-like sunglasses.

Alexander McQueen Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This custom look from Alexander McQueen features bugle bead and crystal anatomical embroidery. Beyoncé wore the piece during the opening night in Stockholm.

Loewe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This trompe l’oeil Loewe catsuit has become a fan favorite throughout the star’s tour. The piece was custom made by the brand’s creative director Jonathan Anderson and is a play on a similar dress that recently went down the runway.

Courrèges Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé has worn this silver cutout bodysuit from French brand Courrèges several times thus far.

David Koma Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé and her dancers wore colorful David Koma looks for opening night. The ruched dress, which she wore with a reflective jacket, is inspired by the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Balmain Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé wore another custom Balmain look, a catsuit complete with the brand’s signature silver embroidery.