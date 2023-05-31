Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour began with a bang in Stockholm earlier this month and it hasn't slowed down since. The highly-anticipated show has featured inventive set design, a decades-spanning setlist, and a plethora of standout style moments—from to archival pieces to custom looks and nearly everything in between. The star’s wardrobe has combined her signature style with the visual ethos of the album Renaissance (think lots of sequins, silver, catsuits, and the occasional bee-inspired look).
The singer has worn looks from both established brands—Valentino, Mugler, lots of Alexander McQueen, among others—as well as smaller labels like Anrealage and Brandon Blackwood. Balmain catsuits and mini dresses have been a constant throughout her tour wardrobe (in March, she partnered with creative director Olivier Rousteing to design a Renaissance couture line for the brand) as well as imaginative pieces from Loewe. Beyoncé began the tour in Europe which has seen her in London, Paris, and other cities with the last being Warsaw, Poland on June 28th. She will then head to North America with her last date coming in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 27th. Needless to say, there will be countless more style moments to come—so, to make sure you don’t miss one look, keep checking back here as we keep track of everything Beyoncé has worn during the Renaissance world tour.