Beyoncé may be in the middle of her Renaissance tour, but in the midst of it all, she made time yesterday to continue doing something she excels at: fashion, of course. After attending the Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris (the first collection of new creative director Pharrell Williams) the singer changed into a, fittingly, off-the-runway look.

And while the ensemble would have meshed perfectly into her disco-inspired tour wardrobe, it is actually from Louis Vuitton’s resort 2023 collection from the Nicolas Ghesquière-designed womenswear side of the company. On the bottom half of the two-piece set, the singer’s high-waisted mini skirt featured a series of zips up the front.

Much of the focus, though, was on the top half of her look. The balero-style jacket featured silver tinsel detailing along the sleeves and part of the bust area which then transitioned into triangular statement shoulders. Also, judging by the singer’s Instagram carousel, the jacket looks just as good when lifted up to form a hood-like cocoon.

Beyoncé completed the look with a monogram trunk bag and a pair of gladiator-style boots. And though the singer’s footwear choice did originally appear on the runway, her skirt was shortened considerably from the one that debuted in the collection. She also seems to have changed into a different pair of platform heels later on.

While the after party look certainly packed a punch, Beyoncé’s earlier ensemble was a touch more “Cozy” than “Alien Superstar.” She went with a plunging yellow pajama set and a pair of oversized sunglasses that obscured nearly half of her face.

@beyonce

It was not only a busy evening for Beyoncé, but also the Carter family as a whole. After the runway show, Jay-Z joined Pharrell Williams for an impromptu performance. And though there were two power couples in attendance last night (Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were there, though arrived late) it is unclear if they had a similar meet-and-greet moment like Beyoncé did with Zendaya.