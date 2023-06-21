Coordinated-couples outfits may border on cliché, but when you possess the style prowess of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, each look comes with its own personalized flair. On Tuesday, the pair took their affinity for matching ensembles to new heights with blue, all-denim looks.

The couple attended the Louis Vuitton spring/summer 2024 runway show in Paris—the first collection designed by Pharrell Williams (the house’s new creative director and longtime friend of the couple). Music’s other power couple, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, were also in attendance—though unfortunately, were not wearing matching looks.

Rocky went with LV monogrammed jean shorts (or simply, jorts) that he styled with an embellished denim jacket. The rapper then paired the look, a riff on the Canadian tuxedo, with a crystallized blue beanie, earrings, and clear glasses. And while Rihanna did coordinate with Rocky, like many of her recent looks, her baby bump was the star of the show.

Backgrid

The 35-year-old singer opted for a denim jumpsuit that she layered over a similarly colored bra top. The unbuttoned piece (a custom iteration from a runway look that debuted at the show) exposed her bump, which she first unveiled in a similar fashion at this year’s Super Bowl.

The jumpsuit’s Minecraft-like, pixelated motif is William’s take on Louis Vuitton’s Damier print that he dubbed “Damoflauge.” Like Rocky, Rihanna also rounded out her look with a blue beanie, as well as a tassel necklace and gold earrings. For footwear, though, the pair did go in slightly different directions—with Rihanna opting for silver heels and Rocky wearing a slipper-like pair.

While the couple, who started dating over three years ago, almost never look out of sync, this isn’t the first time that they’ve gone with matching looks for an appearance. For the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever last year, Rihanna wore a sculptural Rick Owens gown which matched Rocky’s slate gray denim look (clearly, they’ve taken a liking not only to the versatile fabric, but also to muted colorways).

And when they’re not completely coordinated, the couple still seems to be on the same fashion page, whether with a referential piece here or similar accessory there. A couple that matches together, stays together.