Rihanna went from hiding her pregnancy from the public to proudly showing off her baby bump in all its glory seemingly overnight. The 34-year-old singer, designer, and beauty mogul revealed that she’ll soon have her first child with the 33-year-old rapper A$AP Rocky by braving the cold and exposing her belly in a staged photoshoot at the tail end of January, and with the help of her stylist Jahleel Weaver, she hasn’t stopped doing so since. Case in point: the entirely sheer dress she wore to Dior’s fall 2022 showing during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday. See that look and more of her best maternity style so far, here.

Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images Presenting the nth example to date that Rihanna is impervious to the cold. On March 1, Rihanna ignored the fact that it’s roughly 50 degrees in Paris and became both the most pregnant and least dressed person in attendance at the fall 2022 Dior show.

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage via Getty Images She stayed warm in a fresh-off-the-runway Diesel fall 2022 maxi coat—juxtaposed with a throwback in the form of a vintage Dior saddle bag in ostrich leather—when leaving the Off-White show on February 28.

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images Inside the show, however, Rih proved that she wasn’t so covered up after all. At least her salmon-colored Off-white minidress was leather instead of something sheer.

Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images Of course Rihanna’s baby has attended multiple fashion shows before ever even leaving the womb. The singer arrived fashionably late to the fall 2022 Gucci show on February 25, and no one seemed to mind when she held things up a bit further by allowing photographers to take in her baby bump, which she put on full display by pulling back her lavender faux-fur Gucci coat. The house was also behind her latex top, dragon motif pants, and chain-link headdress.

Photo by Arnold Jerocki via Getty Images It was undoubtedly colder later that night, but Rih still swapped out her non-fur ensemble for a sheer cutout dress that dates back to late ‘90s Gucci. She casually completed the look with nearly $200,000 worth of jewelry from Orlov’s “Croco Dream” collection.

Before jetting off to Milan Fashion Week, Rihanna celebrated her 34th birthday in London wearing more Gucci fur. Unlike the lavender coat, her sky-blue one wasn’t faux; it dates back to the late ‘90s Tom Ford era, before the house stopped using the real deal.

Rihanna spent Valentine’s Day with her true love—Savage x Fenty—in an appropriately bright red custom Alaïa coat.

Photo by Rich Fury via Getty Images For her first maternity style moment on the red carpet, on February 11 at an event for Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Rihanna went with a glittery custom ensemble by The Attico that was so busy, you’d have to squint to spot her $36,000 diamond bra by Jacquie Aiche.

Rihanna’s first subtly diamond-heavy look (again courtesy of Jacquie Aiche, as well as Patcharavipa and Briony Raymond) starred a vintage Roberto Cavalli coat made of fur and denim. She topped it off with an affordable $45 Awake NY cap while headed out to dinner with family in L.A.