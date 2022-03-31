The Oscars were almost a week ago and yet, everyday we continue to be blessed with another show-stopping look from the night’s festivities. Yesterday, Beyoncé finally revealed the completely see-through Celia Kritharioti couture dress she wore to Jay-Z’s after party, and now, Rihanna has shared her look from the big event on Instagram, posting a set of photos with the caption, “Me and my date for Oscar Gold Party,” referring, of course, to her growing belly.

For the occasion, Rihanna wore one of the all-black looks from the Valentino fall/winter 2022 collection that showed in Paris last month. The ensemble consisted of a completely see through top made of tulle, with a high neck and oversized sleeves, as well as a long, black sequined skirt, a very similar style to the one Zendaya wore on the Oscar red carpet in silver. While the model originally bared all on the runway in the see-through top, Rihanna opted to wear a black bandeau underneath, though she did keep on the black sequin gloves, which she used to cup her belly in the Instagram photos.

Courtesy of Valentino

Jay-Z’s Oscar party, dubbed the Gold Party, while undoubtedly glamorous, has been at the center of some controversy as of late. It was held at the West Hollywood Chateau Marmont, which workers are currently suing over alleged discrimination. In order to attend the party on Sunday night, A-list guests, including Rihanna, reportedly had to walk right through the former employees’ picket line, where they were protesting alleged ill treatment.

“It is disappointing and frustrating that Jay-Z, Michael B. Jordan, Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Zoë Kravitz and other Hollywood elites chose to prioritize their party, and their fame, over real people,” said former Chateau Marmont events server Keisha Banks in a statement. She also praised celebrities like Issa Rae and Gabrielle Union who seemingly opted not to attend the event due to the circumstances.