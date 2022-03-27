Let’s be honest, the 2022 Oscars red carpet didn’t truly begin until Zendaya arrived, and of course, when she finally got there, she did not disappoint. The actress arrived to Sunday night’s festivities, proving once again that she and her stylist, Law Roach, are a style duo that do not mess around.

The actress wore a Valentino look comprised of a satin cropped button down and a sequined silver column skirt with a bustle train on the back. She pulled her hair back in a messy updo and accessorized with a simple diamond necklace, and bracelets climbing up her wrists. The look is extremely reminiscent of Sharon Stone’s famous Oscar ensemble from 1998, a spectacularly juxtaposing outfit comprised of a Gap button down and a purple satin Vera Wang shirt. The look has been referenced in the past, but we would argue never as successfully as tonight. The result of both Zendaya’s Valentino and Stone’s Gap/Wang ensemble is cool girl elegance, something Zendaya has mastered over her years as a red carpet staple.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Photo by Ke.Mazur/WireImage

Of course, Roach and Zendaya love a referential moment. The stylist often puts the actress in vintage pieces, like the Versace dress she wore to the BET Awards, the same dress Beyoncé wore to the same awards in 2003. While this look isn’t vintage, it pays homage to a great Oscar look of the past, and though Zendaya isn’t up for an award tonight, she may just walk away with the honorary best dressed title.