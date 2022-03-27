Tonight’s the night: it’s officially time for the 2022 Academy Awards. Following a long awards season with some shocking wins and
definite snubs, it seems like it could really be anyone’s game right now, especially after best Actress nominee, Jessica Chastain crept her way to the front of the pack following her unexpected wins at both the Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month. Either way, the legend-heavy category promises some exciting red carpet moments from the likes of Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, and Kristen Stewart, the latter of the two who are expected to arrive to the event in their beloved Chanel. But it’s not just the acting awards that are bringing the star power this year. With Beyoncé nominated for Best Song thanks to her track for King Richard, there’s a chance for a red carpet showing from the Queen B as well, though she may pull the ultimate power card and skip the arrivals all together, which she’s often known to do.
After the glamorous gown reveals, there is, of course, the awards ceremony. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, we are in for a laugh, though the show’s executive producer, Will Packer, has also promised some time will be dedicated to focusing on Hollywood’s broader global impact. But before the speeches, montage reels, momentous wins, and shocking losses, it’s all about the fashion. Check back in here often as we track every major gown and tux as soon as it hits the Oscars red carpet.
Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Bottega Veneta.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Gucci with Demonia shoes and Fred Leighton jewels.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer Couture.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with Kwiat jewels.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewels.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Will Smith in Dolce&Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 Couture.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Halle Bailey in Roberto Cavalli.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian in vintage Mugler and Travis Barker in Maison Margiela.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Carolina Herrera.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Valentino Haute Couture.
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Oscar de la Renta.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Prada and Cartier jewels.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bottega Veneta suit and Cartier jewels.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christian Dior Haute Couture with Chopard jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Caroline Herrera Spring/Summer 2022.
Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christian Siriano with Dena Kemp jewels.
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
LyPhilippe Rousselet and Liya Kebede
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 RTW.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Marchesa Spring/Summer 2022 RTW with a Jimmy Choo bag and shoes.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 RTW.
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli Spring/Summer 2022 Couture and Swarovski jewels.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images
In Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2021 Couture with Cicada jewels.
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 2021 Couture.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
In August Getty Atelier with Dena Kemp jewels.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In custom Michael Kors Collection.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
In Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2021 Couture.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
In Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images
In Jenny Packham Fall/Winter 2021 RTW.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Hellessy with an Omega watch and Grace Lee jewels.
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images