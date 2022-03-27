AWARDS SEASON

Oscars 2022 Fashion: See Every Red Carpet Look

by Carolyn Twersky and Che Baez

Tonight’s the night: it’s officially time for the 2022 Academy Awards. Following a long awards season with some shocking wins and definite snubs, it seems like it could really be anyone’s game right now, especially after best Actress nominee, Jessica Chastain crept her way to the front of the pack following her unexpected wins at both the Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month. Either way, the legend-heavy category promises some exciting red carpet moments from the likes of Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, and Kristen Stewart, the latter of the two who are expected to arrive to the event in their beloved Chanel. But it’s not just the acting awards that are bringing the star power this year. With Beyoncé nominated for Best Song thanks to her track for King Richard, there’s a chance for a red carpet showing from the Queen B as well, though she may pull the ultimate power card and skip the arrivals all together, which she’s often known to do.

After the glamorous gown reveals, there is, of course, the awards ceremony. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, we are in for a laugh, though the show’s executive producer, Will Packer, has also promised some time will be dedicated to focusing on Hollywood’s broader global impact. But before the speeches, montage reels, momentous wins, and shocking losses, it’s all about the fashion. Check back in here often as we track every major gown and tux as soon as it hits the Oscars red carpet.

Rachel Zegler
Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Elliot Page
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Brandon Maxwell.

Woody Harrelson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lena Waithe
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jacob Elordi
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Burberry.

Uma Thurman
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Bottega Veneta.

Queen Latifah
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maya Rudolph
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tiffany Haddish
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Dolce&Gabbana.

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Penélope Cruz
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Chanel.

Billie Eilish
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Gucci with Demonia shoes and Fred Leighton jewels.

Shawn Mendes
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mila Kunis
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer Couture.

Niecy Nash
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Monsoori.

Molly Sims
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Daniel Kaluuya
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kristen Stewart
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Chanel.

H.E.R.
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022.

Cynthia Erivo
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Zoë Kravitz
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Kwiat jewels.

Megan Thee Stallion
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gurav Gupta.

Serena Williams
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Zendaya
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Caitriona Balfe
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Maggie Gyllenhaal
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewels.

Ava DuVernay
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jessie Buckley
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Erdem.

Venus Williams
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Timothée Chalamet
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Jill Scott
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé.

Emilia Jones
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Will Smith in Dolce&Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 Couture.

Ruth E. Carter
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Simu Liu
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Olivia Colman
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Halle Bailey in Roberto Cavalli.

Jamie Dornan
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kirsten Dunst
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian LaCroix.

Nate Parker
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Andrew Garfield
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian in vintage Mugler and Travis Barker in Maison Margiela.

Aunjanue Ellis
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Versace.

Jason Momoa
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Judi Dench
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wilmer Valderrama
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rita Moreno
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Carolina Herrera.

Ariana DeBose
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Valentino Haute Couture.

David Oyelowo
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Marlee Matlin
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amy Schumer
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jane Campion
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture.

Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rami Malek
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada and Cartier jewels.

Este Haim
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Kodi Smit-McPhee
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bottega Veneta suit and Cartier jewels.

Alana Haim
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Regina Hall
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Vera Wang.

Lupita Nyong'o
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Becky G
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Etro.

Stephanie Beatriz
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Dior Haute Couture with Chopard jewels.

Jessica Chastain
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Diane Guerrero
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Caroline Herrera Spring/Summer 2022.

Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Reba McEntire
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Iselin Steiro
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Yoon Yeo-jeong
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Rosie Perez
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano with Dena Kemp jewels.

Wesley Snipes
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Givenchy.

LyPhilippe Rousselet and Liya Kebede
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Liya wears Alaïa.

Renate Reinsve
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 RTW.

Jamie Lee Curtis
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Stella McCartney.

Sheila E.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Amy Forsyth
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Marchesa Spring/Summer 2022 RTW with a Jimmy Choo bag and shoes.

Tracee Ellis Ross
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 RTW.

Sebastián Yatra
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Moschino.

Demi Singleton
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Miu Miu.

Maddie Ziegler
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli Spring/Summer 2022 Couture and Swarovski jewels.

Zuri Hall
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Diane Warren
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maria Menounos
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Saniyya Sidney
Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2021 Couture with Cicada jewels.

Lily James
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 2021 Couture.

Laverne Cox
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In August Getty Atelier with Dena Kemp jewels.

Vanessa Hudgens
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Michael Kors Collection.

Sofia Carson
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

In Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2021 Couture.

Brandon Maxwell
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Naomi Scott
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

In Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Brad Goreski
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Karamo Brown
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham Fall/Winter 2021 RTW.

Tati Gabrielle
Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Hellessy with an Omega watch and Grace Lee jewels.

Amelie Zilber
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Rickey Thompson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images