Tonight’s the night: it’s officially time for the 2022 Academy Awards. Following a long awards season with some shocking wins and definite snubs, it seems like it could really be anyone’s game right now, especially after best Actress nominee, Jessica Chastain crept her way to the front of the pack following her unexpected wins at both the Critics’ Choice Awards and Screen Actors Guild Awards earlier this month. Either way, the legend-heavy category promises some exciting red carpet moments from the likes of Nicole Kidman, Penélope Cruz, and Kristen Stewart, the latter of the two who are expected to arrive to the event in their beloved Chanel. But it’s not just the acting awards that are bringing the star power this year. With Beyoncé nominated for Best Song thanks to her track for King Richard, there’s a chance for a red carpet showing from the Queen B as well, though she may pull the ultimate power card and skip the arrivals all together, which she’s often known to do.

After the glamorous gown reveals, there is, of course, the awards ceremony. Hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, we are in for a laugh, though the show’s executive producer, Will Packer, has also promised some time will be dedicated to focusing on Hollywood’s broader global impact. But before the speeches, montage reels, momentous wins, and shocking losses, it’s all about the fashion. Check back in here often as we track every major gown and tux as soon as it hits the Oscars red carpet.

Rachel Zegler Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Elliot Page Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Garner Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Brandon Maxwell.

Woody Harrelson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lena Waithe David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jacob Elordi David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Burberry.

Uma Thurman David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Bottega Veneta.

Queen Latifah Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maya Rudolph Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Dolce&Gabbana.

Claudia Sulewski and FINNEAS Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Penélope Cruz Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel.

Billie Eilish Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Gucci with Demonia shoes and Fred Leighton jewels.

Shawn Mendes Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mila Kunis Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad Spring/Summer Couture.

Niecy Nash Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In Monsoori.

Molly Sims David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniel Kaluuya Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Chanel.

H.E.R. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera Pre-Fall 2022.

Cynthia Erivo Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Zoë Kravitz Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Kwiat jewels.

Megan Thee Stallion Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gurav Gupta.

Serena Williams Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Zendaya Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Caitriona Balfe Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Maggie Gyllenhaal Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Schiaparelli with Grace Lee jewels.

Ava DuVernay Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jessie Buckley Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Erdem.

Venus Williams Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Jill Scott Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Armani Privé.

Emilia Jones Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Will Smith in Dolce&Gabbana and Jada Pinkett Smith in Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2022 Couture.

Ruth E. Carter Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Simu Liu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olivia Colman Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Halle Bailey in Roberto Cavalli.

Jamie Dornan Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian LaCroix.

Nate Parker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Andrew Garfield Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with an Omega watch.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian in vintage Mugler and Travis Barker in Maison Margiela.

Aunjanue Ellis Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Versace.

Jason Momoa Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Judi Dench Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wilmer Valderrama Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rita Moreno David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Carolina Herrera.

Ariana DeBose Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Valentino Haute Couture.

David Oyelowo David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Schumer Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Oscar de la Renta.

Jane Campion Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture.

Bradley Cooper and Gloria Campano Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rami Malek Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada and Cartier jewels.

Este Haim Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kodi Smit-McPhee Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bottega Veneta suit and Cartier jewels.

Alana Haim Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton.

Regina Hall Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Vera Wang.

Lupita Nyong'o Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Becky G Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Etro.

Stephanie Beatriz Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Dior Haute Couture with Chopard jewels.

Jessica Chastain Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diane Guerrero Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Caroline Herrera Spring/Summer 2022.

Denis Villeneuve and Tanya Lapointe David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Reba McEntire David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Iselin Steiro Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yoon Yeo-jeong Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rosie Perez David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Siriano with Dena Kemp jewels.

Wesley Snipes Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Givenchy.

LyPhilippe Rousselet and Liya Kebede Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Liya wears Alaïa.

Renate Reinsve Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2022 RTW.

Jamie Lee Curtis Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Stella McCartney.

Sheila E. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Amy Forsyth Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Marchesa Spring/Summer 2022 RTW with a Jimmy Choo bag and shoes.

Tracee Ellis Ross Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2022 RTW.

Sebastián Yatra Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Moschino.

Demi Singleton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Miu Miu.

Maddie Ziegler Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli Spring/Summer 2022 Couture and Swarovski jewels.

Zuri Hall Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diane Warren Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maria Menounos Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saniyya Sidney Mike Coppola/Getty Images In Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2021 Couture with Cicada jewels.

Lily James David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Atelier Versace Fall/Winter 2021 Couture.

Laverne Cox Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In August Getty Atelier with Dena Kemp jewels.

Vanessa Hudgens Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Michael Kors Collection.

Sofia Carson VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images In Giambattista Valli Fall/Winter 2021 Couture.

Brandon Maxwell Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Naomi Scott Kevin Mazur/WireImage In Fendi Couture Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

Brad Goreski Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Karamo Brown Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Nicky Hilton Rothschild Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images In Jenny Packham Fall/Winter 2021 RTW.

Tati Gabrielle Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Hellessy with an Omega watch and Grace Lee jewels.

Amelie Zilber David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Christian Dior with Tiffany & Co. jewels.