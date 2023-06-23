Ariana Grande’s Best Red Carpet Looks Helped Make Her ‘Popular’

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ariana Grande was destined to be a star ever since she made her debut in 13 on Broadway in 2008, though it was her role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious that really started her journey to household name status. By the 2010s, it was clear Grande was one to watch, and she started hitting the red carpet circuit with her dyed red hair, attending the EGOT equivalent for child stars: the Teen Choice Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, MTV VMAs, and American Music Awards. By 2015, Grande was ready to move on from Nickelodeon and focus on her solo career, but unfortunately, the damage done to her hair while playing Cat forced her to wear it in ponytail styles. So, Grande made it her signature, attending events in gorgeous gowns with her pony held high. This was also around the time the singer found her footing style-wise, working with brands like Versace and Christian Siriano to put her in the floor-length pieces she coveted. Really, Grande has gone through many style phases throughout her career—demure child star, glamorous young adult, followed by an embrace of crop tops as she continued to find herself. Then there was that phase when she couldn’t stop wearing mini dresses and thigh-high boots. These days, though, she seems as comfortable as ever, sticking with brands like Vera Wang and Valentino to dress her for her various appearances. The only thing that hasn’t changed throughout the years is the ponytail, which still seems to be the singer’s go-to.
Unfortunately, we haven’t had a true Grande red carpet moment in about two-and-a-half years, but considering she’s starring in the upcoming Wicked film as Glinda, we’re sure to have a big, blown out press cycle coming our way soon. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at Grande’s best looks, from 2010 to now.