Ariana Grande’s Best Red Carpet Looks Helped Make Her ‘Popular’

Ariana Grande was destined to be a star ever since she made her debut in 13 on Broadway in 2008, though it was her role on Nickelodeon’s Victorious that really started her journey to household name status. By the 2010s, it was clear Grande was one to watch, and she started hitting the red carpet circuit with her dyed red hair, attending the EGOT equivalent for child stars: the Teen Choice Awards, Kids’ Choice Awards, MTV VMAs, and American Music Awards. By 2015, Grande was ready to move on from Nickelodeon and focus on her solo career, but unfortunately, the damage done to her hair while playing Cat forced her to wear it in ponytail styles. So, Grande made it her signature, attending events in gorgeous gowns with her pony held high. This was also around the time the singer found her footing style-wise, working with brands like Versace and Christian Siriano to put her in the floor-length pieces she coveted. Really, Grande has gone through many style phases throughout her career—demure child star, glamorous young adult, followed by an embrace of crop tops as she continued to find herself. Then there was that phase when she couldn’t stop wearing mini dresses and thigh-high boots. These days, though, she seems as comfortable as ever, sticking with brands like Vera Wang and Valentino to dress her for her various appearances. The only thing that hasn’t changed throughout the years is the ponytail, which still seems to be the singer’s go-to.

Unfortunately, we haven’t had a true Grande red carpet moment in about two-and-a-half years, but considering she’s starring in the upcoming Wicked film as Glinda, we’re sure to have a big, blown out press cycle coming our way soon. In the meantime, let’s take a look back at Grande’s best looks, from 2010 to now.

2022: Frankie Grande’s Wedding Instagram/@verawanggang The singer wore a custom Vera Wang set featuring a bralette-style top to her brother’s wedding.

2021: The Voice Finale Instagram/@mimicuttrell Grande was the star of The Voice finale in a canary yellow Valentino dress with black opera globes.

2021: iHeartRadio Music Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While she didn’t walk the red carpet, Grande appeared onstage during the iHeartRadio Awards in a purple Rat and Boa set to perform “Save Your Tears” with The Weeknd.

2020: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images It’s been about two and a half years since Grande walked the red carpet, but at least she left us with something to remember: this larger than life Giambattista Valli Haute couture dress at the 2020 Grammys.

2018: Billboard Women in Music Event ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images Grande wore a light purple Christian Siriano mini dress with thigh-high suede boots to the Billboard Women in Music event in 2018.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty Images While Grande shined in a silver mini dress and sparkly thigh-high boots from Le Silla, her then-fiancé, Pete Davidson, went with a much more casual look and opted to wear sweatpants to the 2018 VMAs.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Met Gala Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grande was unmissable at the 2018 Met Gala, wearing a custom Vera Wang gown featuring Michelangelo’s fresco, “The Last Judgement,” which is painted in the Sistine Chapel.

2016: American Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer paired a black lace crop top with wide leg white pants for the AMAs in 2016.

2016: MTV Video Music Awards Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images Grande loves a crop top, so it’s no surprise she opted to wear a black lace one by Alexander Wang to the 2016 VMAs with a pair of wide leg trousers.

2016: Billboard Music Awards Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Back when Grande was being styled by Law Roach, she attended the Billboard Music Awards in a graphic Atelier Versace dress with loads of cutouts.

2016: Time 100 Gala Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Ariana isn’t wearing a crop top, chances are she’s wearing a ball gown, which is what she went with for the Time 100 Gala in 2016—a black Christian Siriano dress with a voluminous tulle skirt.

2016: Grammy Awards Jeff Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images Grande went a bit simpler for the Grammys in 2016, wearing a bright red Romona Keveza dress with her signature half-up ponytail.

2015: Grammy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The year before, she rocked the same hair style but instead wore a white Versace spring 2014 dress with a silver overlay.

2014: MTV Video Music Awards Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Grande paired her leather, moto-inspired Moschino resort 2015 set with a pair of Tom Ford thigh-high boots.

2014: Teen Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer looked adorable in a crystal-encrusted Georges Chakra spring 2013 couture mini dress at the Teen Choice Awards in 2014.

2014: Grammy Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Grande opted for a more retro look at the 2014 Grammys, wearing a cherry blossom-covered Dolce & Gabbana dress with pearl earrings.

2013: American Music Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer sparkled in a red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress at the 2013 AMAs.

2013: MTV Video Music Awards picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Grande tapped former Project Runway contestant, Kenley Collins, to dress her for the VMAs in 2013.

2012: Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer wore a halter neck red dress with a keyhole cutout for the 2012 Emmys.

2012: Kids’ Choice Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Grande looked like a little buttercup in a yellow mini dress at the KCAs in 2012.

2011: Emmy Awards Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images The then-redheaded singer wore a metallic mini dress to the 2011 Emmys.

2011: Grammy Awards Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Grande attended her first-ever Grammys in a white mini dress with asymmetric sleeves and a ruched skirt.