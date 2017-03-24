Jessica Chastain’s Best Red Carpet Looks Prove She’s the Ultimate Fashion Chameleon

Throughout her career actress, activist, and film producer Jessica Chastain has been a consummate chameleon both on the screen and on the red carpet. Since her break-through role in The Tree of Life a decade ago, Chastain has made an indelible mark on the fashion and movie worlds alike; serving as muse to Riccardo Tisci and Miuccia Prada, even fronting a few major fashion campaigns. Today, Chastain is known for her knock-out, ultra-glamorous ensembles, but at the beginning of her career, the actress was no stranger to the LBD. Often utilizing sleek lines, rich colors, and glimmering embellishments Jessica Chastain channels old school Hollywood beauty without ever looking passé. With her Pre-Raphaelite features, statuesque frame and an undying love for all animals big or small, the Academy Award nominated Chastain would not be out of place in a Disney fairytale and perhaps, that’s exactly why we love her.

2022: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chastain looked chicly professional at the SAG Awards when she arrived in a Dior Hate Couture wool and silk jacquard suit.

2021: Rome Film Fest Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images This color blocked Gucci dress was quite the head-turner during The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere at the Rome Film Fest.

2021: The Eyes of Tammy Faye Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Chastain embraced ‘70s glamour in this silver Burberry dress at The Eyes of Tammy Faye premiere.

2021: Scenes From a Marriage Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Costars Chastain and Oscar Isaac made quite the stir when they arrived to the Scenes From a Marriage premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival. The two look especially glamorous with Chastain in a beaded red Atelier Versace dress and Isaac in a classic black tux.

2021: Cannes Film Festival Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Chastain attended the Annette premiere and the opening ceremony of the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in a black, strapless Dior Haute Couture gown.

2019: It Chapter Two Premiere Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dressed in an emerald green beaded Zuhair Murad Fall 2019 Couture gown, Chastain attended the premiere of It Chapter Two in August 2019.

2019: Dark Phoenix Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chastain wore a black cast with her Maticevski Resort 2019 two-piece look after getting surgery on her wrist just days earlier.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing a custom corseted Burberry dress, Chastain attended the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2019.

2018: Critics’ Choice Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chastain wore a green, grecian-inspired Vionnet Spring 2018 gown with a keyhole cutout to the 23rd Annual Critics' Choice Awards.

2018: Golden Globe Awards David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Wearing a black velvet Armani Privé halter gown, Chastain attended the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in January 2018.

2017: Molly’s Game Premiere ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Chastain looked gorgeous in this Oscar de la Renta Spring 2018 gown with a quirky neckline and the designer’s name scribbled in black across the tulle skirt.

2017: Cannes Film Festival Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While this Zuhair Murad crepe gown with red beading was originally designed in black for the brand’s Spring 2017 Couture collection, Chastain opted for a white version for the Cannes Film Festival closing ceremony.

2017: Okja Premiere Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic/Getty Images This beaded lilac Givenchy Fall 2015 Couture dress proves Chastain’s ability to take risks when it comes to her red carpet looks.

2017: Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chastain wore this buttery yellow, off-the-shoulder Prada gown to the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala in May 2017.

2017: Miss Sloane Premiere Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The Miss Sloane premiere called for this gorgeous belted Chanel Spring 2017 Couture gown with pockets.

2017: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage Chastain opted for a powder blue bespoke Prada dress with glittering floral embellishments for the 2017 Golden Globes.

2016: CFDA Fashion Awards Ray Tamarra/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing a strapless, jacquard Prabal Gurung dress with an asymmetric hemline, Chastain attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in June 2016.

2016: Money Monster Premiere Samir Hussein/WireImage Chastain looked like an old Hollywood starlet in this intricately beaded Alexander McQueen dress at the premiere of Money Monster during the 69th Cannes Film Festival.

2016: Café Society Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic Never afraid of a splash of color, Chastain attended the premiere of Café Society in a canary yellow dress by Armani Prive.

2016: Met Gala Karwai Tang/WireImage Chastain was larger than life in this custom blue Prada ballgown during the "Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala.

2015: The Martian Premiere Karwai Tang/WireImage This beaded Elie Saab Spring 2015 Couture gown was perfectly accessorized with large green earrings at The Martian premiere in September 2015.

2015: Met Gala Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Chastain opted for a classic silhouette with this gold, low-cut Givenchy dress at the "China: Through the Looking Glass" 2015 Costume Institute Benefit Gala.

2015: Academy Awards Ethan Miller/WireImage Wearing Givenchy Couture, Chastain attended the 87th annual Academy Awards in February 2015.

2014: Interstellar Premiere Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Chastain wore a black Prada column dress for the Interstellar premiere in November 2014.

2014: Cannes Film Festival Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Once again proving her brilliant awareness of color, Chastain stunned in this electric blue Atelier Versace gown at the premiere of The Disappearance Of Eleanor Rigby during the 67th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

2014: Golden Globe Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images The beautiful detailing of this Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci gown makes the simple silhouette come to life.

2013: amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chastain proved why redheads should embrace red clothing, not shy away from it, when she wore this one-shoulder Saint Laurent by Hedi Slimane gown to amfAR's 20th Annual Cinema Against AIDS event.

2013: Cannes Film Festival Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This beautifully beaded purple Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress was quite a showstopper on the All is Lost premiere red carpet during the 66th Cannes International Film Festival.

2013: Academy Awards Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage One of her best looks to date, Chastain wore a champagne-colored Giorgio Armani gown to the 85th annual Academy Awards in February 2013.

2013: Golden Globes George Pimentel/WireImage Chastain was all smiles in this sea-foam halter top dress from Calvin Klein.

2012: Zero Dark Thirty Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Opting for a more causal look, Chastain wore an Elie Saab Spring 2013 dress with a lace bodice and asymmetric peplum to the Zero Dark Thirty premiere in December 2012.

2012: Tony Awards Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chastain wore this sheer, long-sleeve Marios Schwab Fall 2012 dress to the 66th Annual Tony Awards in June 2012.

2012: Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted Premiere Donna Ward/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Opting for a vintage Saint Laurent strapless dress, Chastain attended the premiere of Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted.

2012: Lawless Premiere Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chastain wore a chiffon Gucci Première gown while posing with her Lawless costar, Tom Hardy, at the premiere of their movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

2012: Cannes Film Festival Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Opting for a classic, strapless silhouette, Chastain wore this white Armani Privé gown to the Madagascar 3: Europe Most Wanted premiere during the 65th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

2012: Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chastain looked gorgeous in this blue Louis Vuitton dress at the "Schiaparelli And Prada: Impossible Conversations" Costume Institute Gala.

2012: Academy Awards Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images Wearing a black and gold gilded Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown, Chastain attended the 84th Academy Awards in February 2012.

2012: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images This high-neck Givenchy Couture gown really deserves a second look, so one can truly appreciate the pearl detailing across the dress.

2012: Critics’ Choice Awards Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images Once again playing with color, Chastain wore a bubblegum pink Balenciaga dress to the 17th Annual Critics’ Choice Movie Awards.

2011: The Debt Premiere Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images Chastain wore a gold, sculptural Vivienne Westwood knee-length dress to The Debt premiere in September 2011.

2011: The Help Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images While the silhouette of this deep magenta strapless Oscar de la Renta gown is very simple, it’s the ruching detail up the center of the dress that adds just the right amount of drama for The Help premiere.

2011: Tree of Life Premiere Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chastain wore a one-shoulder, turquoise Rouland Mouret gown with a hint of yellow to The Tree of Life premiere in May 2011.

2011: Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images The actress went for a slightly edgier look when she wore this black, velvet and lace Emilio Pucci dress to the "Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty" Costume Institute Gala.