The 30 Most Memorable Oscar Dresses of All Time

The red carpet at the Academy Awards is usually considered hallowed ground. Unlike the Grammys or the MTV Awards, or even the Golden Globes, it is neither the time nor the place for funny business. In fact, it is sometimes, as Sofia Coppola recently warned, too tasteful, too safe, and, sadly, too dull. But, in between the usual fishtail dresses and retro ballgowns, a few fearless women sometimes dare to really wow on the red carpet. There was Nicole Kidman in 1997, for example, spectacular in chartreuse by John Galliano for Dior. Then there was Marion Cotillard, redefining the meaning of fishtail gowns in Gaultier couture that actually looked like fish scales. Sharon Stone once turned a Gap button down into a power statement, and Lupita Nyong’o gave us princess dressing without being predictable. As for sheer bravado there’s always Cher, perpetually clad in Bob Mackie and eager to flout the conventions of “tasteful dressing.” Here, the 30 most memorable gowns of all time.

1 Charlize Theron Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Theron hit the red carpet at the 2019 in a backless, periwinkle Dior gown—and brunette bob.

2 Constance Wu Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage Wu gave Belle realness in this Versace gown at the 2019 Oscars.

3 Rita Moreno In 2018, Moreno walked the Oscars red carpet in the same black and gold gown she wore to the Oscars in 1962.

4 Lady Gaga Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage The Azzedine Alaïa dress—and gloves—that inspired a thousand memes in 2015.

5 Zendaya Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic The Euphoria actress fielded unsavory commentary about her choice to wear her hair in locs to the 2015 awards, where she stunned in Vivienne Westwood.

6 Jennifer Lawrence Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images In Dior at the 2013 awards show.

7 Lupita Nyong’o The Us actress wore Prada at the 86th Annual Academy Awards in 2014.

8 Meryl Streep Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic In jaw-dropping Lanvin at the 2012 Oscars.

9 Gwyneth Paltrow At the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012 wearing a Tom Ford cape.

10 Angelina Jolie Wearing Atelier Versace at the 84th Annual Academy Awards in 2012.

11 Jennifer Lawrence Lawrence at the 83rd Annual Academy Awards in 2011 wearing a red Calvin Klein Collection dress.

12 Penelope Cruz The actress chose an Atelier Versace gown for the 79th Annual Academy Awards in 2007.

13 Marion Cotillard The French actress stunned at the 80th Annual Academy Awards in 2008 wearing Jean Paul Gaultier couture.

14 Hilary Swank Swank at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005 wearing backless Guy Laroche.

15 Diane Keaton At the 76th Annual Academy Awards wearing a three-piece menswear-inspired suit with bowler hat.

16 Jennifer Lopez Lopez during the 75th Annual Academy Awards in 2003, donning an unexpected mint hue.

17 Halle Berry To collect her Best Actress award—as the first Black woman ever to do so—Berry wore a sheer Elie Saab gown at the 74th Annual Academy Awards in 2002.

18 Julia Roberts Photo by William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images We know. We can’t believe it’s taken this long into the gallery to get to Julia Roberts wearing Valentino at the 2001 Oscars, either.

19 Björk Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc To really drive the point home at the 2001 Oscars, Björk mimicked giving birth to an egg on the red carpet wearing this unforgettable Marjan Pejoski dress.

20 Cate Blanchett At the 71st Annual Academy Awards in 1999 wearing a sheer John Galliano dress with an open back.

21 Gwyneth Paltrow Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Wearing Ralph Lauren at the Oscars in 1999.

22 Celine Dion Who could forget the backward Dior tuxedo at the 71st Annual Academy Awards in 1999?

23 Sharon Stone Ever the envelope-pusher, Stone wore a Gap shirt paired with a Vera Wang skirt to the 70th Annual Academy Awards in 1998.

24 Nicole Kidman Speaking of Galliano: At the 69th Annual Academy Awards in 1997, Kidman would forever change red carpet dressing by sporting one of his designs for Dior, a flawless, devastating silk gown in iridescent chartreuse that immediately appalled Joan Rivers and upstaged Tom Cruise.

25 Madonna The Like a Virgin superstar wore Bob Mackie and $20 million worth of Harry Winston diamonds at the 63rd Annual Academy Awards in 1991.

26 Anjelica Huston At the 58th Annual Academy Awards in 1986 wearing a one-sleeve emerald green dress.

27 Diana Ross Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Photographed here in 1982.

28 Cher Kim Kardashian recreated this look, which Cher wore to the 45th Annual Academy Awards in 1973, for Halloween.

29 Barbra Streisand At 41st Annual Academy Awards in 1969 wearing sequin see-through bell-bottom pants with a matching top.