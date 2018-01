The Golden Globes have been home to some of the most iconic moments in fashion history. There's Scarlett Johansson 's star-making, body-hugging red Valentino dress in 2006; Reese Witherspoon's post-divorce bangs and sunny yellow tea-length number; Lupita Nyongo 's caped Ralph Lauren—the list goes on and on. With the mix of television and film's biggest luminaries, each year provides a multitude of opportunities for the next big red carpet moment. This year's nominees include Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Issa Rae, Saoirse Ronan, and plenty of other fashionable women who have pledged to wear black in response to the rampant sexual harassment in the film industry, ensuring this is sure to be a red carpet to remember. In advance of the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which will be held this Sunday evening, here is a definitive guide to the best red carpet looks, including Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller, Alicia Vikander, and more.