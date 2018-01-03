Golden Globes

The 45 Best Golden Globes Dresses of All Time

The Golden Globes have been home to some of the most iconic moments in fashion history. There's Scarlett Johansson's star-making, body-hugging red Valentino dress in 2006; Reese Witherspoon's post-divorce bangs and sunny yellow tea-length number; Lupita Nyongo's caped Ralph Lauren—the list goes on and on. With the mix of television and film's biggest luminaries, each year provides a multitude of opportunities for the next big red carpet moment. This year's nominees include Nicole Kidman, Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Issa Rae, Saoirse Ronan, and plenty of other fashionable women who have pledged to wear black in response to the rampant sexual harassment in the film industry, ensuring this is sure to be a red carpet to remember. In advance of the 76th Golden Globe Awards, which will be held this Sunday evening, here is a definitive guide to the best red carpet looks, including Winona Ryder, Gwyneth Paltrow, Sienna Miller, Alicia Vikander, and more.
Julia Roberts wears a grey suit and tie to attend the 1990 Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills, California.
Winona Ryder wears a plunging black dress as she attends the 1991 Golden Globe Awards with Johnny Depp in Beverly Hills, California.

Winona Ryder wears a plunging black dress as she attends the 1991 Golden Globe Awards with Johnny Depp in Beverly Hills, California..

Michelle Pfeiffer wears a black halter neck dress as she attends the 1992 Golden Globe Awards with Fisher Stevens in Beverly Hills, California.

Helen Hunt wears a lace gown to the 1994 Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills, California.

Sharon Stone wears a silk dress to the 1995 Golden Globe Awards help in Beverly Hills, California.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt attend the Golden Globe Awards, 1996.

Angelina Jolie arrives at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards.

Cameron Diaz arrives at the 1999 Golden Globe Awards.

Calista Flockhart during 57th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2000.

Halle Berry arrives at the 2000 Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills, California.

Sarah Jessica Parker at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, 2001.

Kate Hudson arrives for the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, 2002.

A year later, and stunning as ever, Kate Hudson arrives at The 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards, 2003.

Uma Thurman at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards.

Charlize Theron attending the 2004 Golden Globe Awards.

Sarah Jessica Parker attends the 2004 Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills, California.

Cate Blanchett in Jean Paul Gaultier attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Renee Zellweger in Carolina Herrera attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Scarlett Johansson attends the 2006 Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Reese Witherspoon in Nina Ricci attends the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

Sienna Miller in Marchesa attends the Golden Globe Awards.

Eva Mendes in Dior with vintage Van Cleef & Arpels necklace attends the Golden Globe Awards

Megan Fox arrives at The Golden Globe Awards, 2009, wearing Ralph Lauren.

Actress Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards.

Nicole Kidman wearing Nina Ricci on the red carpet at the 2010 Golden Globe Awards.

Mila Kunis in Vera Wang attends the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

Anne Hathaway in Armani Prive attends the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

Emma Stone in Calvin Klein Collection attends the 2011 Golden Globe Awards.

Natalie Portman, at the 2011 Golden Globe Awards, wearing Viktor & Rolf.

Angelina Jolie wearing Versace at the 2012 Golden Globe awards.

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

Julianna Margulies in Naeem Kahn at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

Anne Hathaway, at the 2013 Golden Globes, this time wearing Chanel.

Kate Hudson in Alexander McQueen attends the 2013 Golden Globe Awards.

Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 71st Annual Golden Globes Awards wearing Ralph Lauren.

Margot Robbie in Gucci arrives at the 2014 Golden Globe Awards.

Dakota Johnson in Chanel attends the 2015 Golden Globe awards.

Julianne Moore arrives at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards wearing Givenchy.

Lupita Nyong'o graces the 2015 Golden Globes in Giambattista Valli.

Alicia Vikander arrives in Beverly Hills wearing Louis Vuitton at 2016's Golden Globe Awards.

Brie Larson in Calvin Klein Collection attends the 2016 Golden Globes.

Jennifer Lawrences wearing Dior at the 2016 Golden Globe Awards.

Emma Stone wears Valentino to the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.

Claire Foy arrives to the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.

Keywords

Golden GlobesCelebrityStyle