Whether you liked Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look or not, you have to respect Kardashian for doing what she does best, starting a conversation. When the reality star stepped out in Marilyn Monroe’s dress on Monday night, everyone stopped talking about Blake Lively’s color changing moment, or Sarah Jessica Parker’s beautiful historical reference. All anyone wanted to discuss was Kim. Not necessarily because they dubbed her best dressed, or because she fit the theme—in fact, most people felt the exact opposite—but because Kardashian’s obsession with Monroe, and her desire to recreate a moment that most clearly wanted to keep in the history books, left the Internet in an uproar. But if anyone can take advantage of a viral moment, it’s Kardashian, and in the days since the Met Gala, Kardashian has been playing into the Monroe narrative...hard. She has since become the lucky owner of a lock of Monroe’s hair and now, Kardashian has revealed she wore a second dress previously owned by the actress on the night of the Gala.

Kardashian waited until Friday to reveal the second dress, just as news from the Gala was dying down. That’s when she hopped back on to Instagram to share photos of herself in another one of Monroe’s pieces. “To top off my night after The Met, I had the honor of changing into Marilyn Monroe's Norman Norell dress that she wore to the Golden Globes in 1962 —where she received the Henrietta Award For World Film Favorite,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram. She explained that while she was searching for the “Happy Birthday” dress, she not only discovered the Norell, but she also managed to find the actual Golden Globe statue Monroe received on the night she wore it. It turns out her friend, floral designer Jeff Leatham, owned the Golden Globe, and willingly lent it to Kardashian for the night. “I saw this all as a sign the way that all of the stars aligned. It will forever be one of the greatest privileges of my life to be able to channel my inner Marilyn in this way, on such a special night.”

Instagram/@kimkardashian

Earl Leaf/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In the Instagram post, Kardashian shared photos of her in a hotel room, wearing the sequin dress and carrying the trophy. Mixed in are photos of Monroe on the night in 1962, posing with Rock Hudson while receiving the award. The neckline looks drastically different on Kardashian than on Monroe, however, as the actress opted to forego the armholes and stick her arms through the open back of the dress, pulling the straps to the front for a cutout effect. Kardashian, on the other hand, wore the dress as designed, with its more simple neckline. She shared a photo on her Instagram Stories, wearing it as Monroe did, showing it just didn’t fit quite the same.

Instagram/@kimkardashian

So, now that Kardashian has conquered two of Monroe dresses (and has thoroughly pissed off half of the Internet in the process), nabbed a lock of her hair, and got to tote around her Golden Globe for the night, is the cosplaying over? Or, does Kardashian have another Monroe-themed trick up her sleeve? Don’t be surprised if you hear about a Gentlemen Prefer Blondes remake starring you-know-who. It has now been proven that the Kardashian/Monroe narrative attracts a whole lot of attention, and the options for what to do with that are endless.