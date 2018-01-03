The 50 Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time

The Golden Globes have been home to some of the most iconic moments in fashion history. There’s Scarlett Johansson‘s star-making, body-hugging red Valentino dress in 2006, Reese Witherspoon’s post-divorce bangs and sunny yellow tea-length number, Lupita Nyongo‘s caped Ralph Lauren, and those are just moments from this century. Ever since the first Globes all the way back in 1944, stars have been donning their best for the awards ceremony. With the mix of television and film’s biggest luminaries, each year provides a multitude of opportunities for the next big red carpet moment. This year’s nominees include Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts, Angela Bassett, and plenty of other fashionable women, ensuring this is sure to be a red carpet to remember. Plus, it’s a big year for the broadcast, as it is the award’s 80th year, and the first live show since 2020. So, in order to hold you over ahead of the awards on Tuesday night, we’ve compiled a definitive guide to the best red carpet looks in the Globes’ history, from the time of Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe to now.

Elle Fanning in Gucci Instagram/@ellefanning/garethgatrell Though the 2021 awards were virtual, Elle Fanning didn’t skimp on the drama, and she “attended” the show in this gorgeous, silk Gucci gown.

Regina King in Louis Vuitton Photo by Wayman and Micah In 2021, King looked like a warrior in this sequin-covered gown that resembled a glamorous layer of armor.

Cynthia Erivo in Valentino Instagram/@jasonbolden Erivo has been embracing the color green for awhile now, long before she was ever cast as Elphaba in Wicked. This neon green Valentino dress for the awards in 2021 is surely one to remember.

Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Williams brought the color to the 2020 awards when she attended in this orange Louis Vuitton gown with an asymmetric neckline and blue floral shoulder detail.

Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images Dever looked gorgeous in this unique lace gown with voluminous sleeves and an even more voluminous skirt at the awards in 2020.

Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Chalamet has also pushed the boundaries of mens wear on the red carpet, and this embellished harness from 2019 is a perfect example of that.

Saoirse Ronan in Gucci Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2019 ceremony, Ronan embraced 1920s flapper style in a fringe-covered, low-cut gown.

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Harrier looked gorgeous in this contrasting Louis Vuitton look at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.

Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein by Appointment Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Nyong’o’s dress, with its layers of beaded fringe and unique neckline, looked like an absolute work of art at the 2019 awards.

Lady Gaga in Valentino Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Leave it to Gaga to match her hair to her custom Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.

Caitriona Balfe in Chanel Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In 2018, Hollywood came together and dressed in black in support of the Time’s Up movement, but actors still managed to standout with the help of unique silhouettes and embellishments, like the neckline and details on Balfe’s Chanel dress.

Nicole Kidman in Givenchy Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman took home the award for Best Actress in a Mini Series for her performance in Big Little Lies while wearing this gorgeous Givenchy gown with an intricate bodice.

Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Jolie embraced old Hollywood glamour at the 2018 awards in this gorgeous dress with a sheer overlay and ostrich feather trim.

Emma Stone in Valentino Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Stone dressed in theme at the 2017 Golden Globes when she won the award for Best Actress for her performance in La La Land, which featured the song, “City of Stars.”

Claire Foy in Erdem Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images It seems sparkles was the theme of the 2017 Globes, and Foy fit right in with her pink Erdem dress.

Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lawrence’s Dior gown at the 2017 awards in a masterclass in the power of clean lines and bold colors.

Brie Larson in Calvin Klein Collection Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Larson ended her 2016 awards night with the perfect accessory to match her Calvin Klein Collection dress, a Golden Globe for her performance in Room.

Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Vikander looked gorgeous in a white, backless dress with a ruffled neckline at the awards in 2016.

Dakota Johnson in Chanel Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Johnson shined in a silver embellished dress with a train at the 2015 Golden Globes.

Julianne Moore in Givenchy WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images It seems silver was the theme of the 2015 awards, as Moore also embraced the glam hue in a halter-neck Givenchy gown with a hem full of ostrich feathers.

Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph Lauren picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images Nyong’o has had a lot of gorgeous red carpet moments over the years, but this off-the-shoulder caped gown from the Golden Globes in 2014 is definitely one of her best.

Anne Hathaway in Chanel George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images The 2013 Golden Globes were an important event for Hathaway, not only did she win Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Les Misérables, but she looked gorgeous doing so in this white, strapless Chanel gown with a subtle peplum.

Julianna Margulies in Naeem Kahn George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Margulies brilliantly played with color when she paired this purple long-sleeve gown with large green earrings at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.

Jessica Chastain in Givenchy WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Chastain attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2012 literally dripping in pearls.

Natalie Portman in Viktor & Rolf NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Portman looked extremely elegant in 2011, wearing a pale pink strapless dress decorated with a large red rose on the bust when she took home the award for Best Actress thanks to her performance in Black Swan.

Emma Stone in Calvin Klein Collection Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images A blonde Stone kept it simple and chic in a pale coral, backless dress at the 2011 ceremony.

Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images Hathaway looked like a golden disco ball in this long-sleeved gown with structured shoulders at the awards in 2011.

Mila Kunis in Vera Wang Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Kunis’ emerald green one-shoulder gown from the 2011 Globes was a work of art.

Nicole Kidman in Nina Ricci Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Kidman’s gold Nina Ricci gown with bow embellishments looked like it was poured on to her before she walked the red carpet at the awards in 2010.

Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Diaz didn’t let the rain ruin her Golden Globes night. She chose a white and red umbrella to match her McQueen dress while walking the red carpet in 2010.

Megan Fox in Ralph Lauren George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Looking like a Golden Globe trophy herself, Fox attended the awards in a glittering, sleeveless dress in 2009.

Eva Mendes in Christian Dior George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Mendes decorated her white strapless gown with a gorgeous vintage Van Cleef & Arpels necklace at the awards in 2009.

Sienna Miller in Marchesa Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Miller looked like a goddess at the 2007 Golden Globes in this white and gold Marchesa dress with a draped neckline. Of course, the braided hairstyle added to the Grecian effect.

Reese Witherspoon in Nina Ricci Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Witherspoon always brings the sunshine to the red carpet, which was exactly what she did when she showed up in this vibrant knee-length dress to the awards in 2007.

Scarlett Johansson in Valentino Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Johansson was not to be missed at the 2006 ceremony when she arrived in this bright red Valentino gown.

Cate Blanchett in Jean Paul Gaultier Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images While Blanchett didn’t take home the award for her performance in The Aviator in 2005, this periwinkle, one-sleeved gown was definitely a win.

Charlize Theron in Christian Dior Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It’s ironic that Theron wore this extremely feminine, pale yellow dress to the Globes in 2004, as it was the same year she took home the award for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in Monster.

Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Hudson went for a very glam look in this gold, embellished Versace gown with a plunging neckline.

Halle Berry in Valentino Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Berry won her first and only Golden Globe in 2000 while wearing this custom white lace dress with red floral embellishments and a matching lace shawl.

Calista Flockhart Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Flockhart’s 2000s dress, with its cap sleeves, beading, and matching choker, is the most early aughts look one could imagine...in the best way possible.

Angelina Jolie in Randolph Duke Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images The actress looked like a trophy herself in this sequin-covered silver dress at the award show in 1999.

Gwyneth Paltrow Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow and then-boyfriend Brad Pitt matched in black and white ensembles at the 1996 Golden Globes. Paltrow, specifically, looked chic in a simple, dual-toned halter neck dress.

Sharon Stone Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Stone wore a white silk gown with an impossibly high slit and a matching shirt tied around her waist to the awards in 1995.

Helen Hunt Archive Photos/Archive Photos/Getty Images Hunt snagged her first of four Golden Globe wins in a purple lace dress with a bustier top back in 1994.

Michelle Pfeiffer Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Pfeiffer attended the 1992 Golden Globes in a backless black dress were her then-boyfriend, actor and producer, Fisher Stevens.

Julia Roberts in Armani Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress wore an oversized gray suit to pick up her first ever Golden Globe at the awards in 1990. Ever since then, Roberts has been embracing tailoring whole heartedly and still loves a good suit to this day.

Anjelica Huston Frank Edwards/Archive Photos/Getty Images Huston attended the award in 1974 with then-husband Jack Nicholson. The actress wore a sleek silk set with a fur scarf wrapped around her neck.

Tippi Hedren Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images Hedren won the award for “New Star of the Year” in 1964 while wearing this gorgeous, sleek black gown with a string of pearls.

Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images If this gorgeous, emerald gown Monroe wore in 1962 looks familiar to you, it’s because Kim Kardashian wore it last year after donning the actress’ “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala.

Elizabeth Taylor Hulton Archive/Archive Photos/Getty Images Taylor wore a gorgeous, floral gown with a gathered skirt at the awards in 1958, but the real star of this outfit was the vintage 19th century tiara that sat perched on her head.