The 50 Best Golden Globes Looks of All Time

The Golden Globes have been home to some of the most iconic moments in fashion history. There’s Scarlett Johansson‘s star-making, body-hugging red Valentino dress in 2006, Reese Witherspoon’s post-divorce bangs and sunny yellow tea-length number, Lupita Nyongo‘s caped Ralph Lauren, and those are just moments from this century. Ever since the first Globes all the way back in 1944, stars have been donning their best for the awards ceremony. With the mix of television and film’s biggest luminaries, each year provides a multitude of opportunities for the next big red carpet moment. This year’s nominees include Zendaya, Jessica Chastain, Julia Roberts, Angela Bassett, and plenty of other fashionable women, ensuring this is sure to be a red carpet to remember. Plus, it’s a big year for the broadcast, as it is the award’s 80th year, and the first live show since 2020. So, in order to hold you over ahead of the awards on Tuesday night, we’ve compiled a definitive guide to the best red carpet looks in the Globes’ history, from the time of Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe to now. Instagram/@ellefanning/garethgatrell
Though the 2021 awards were virtual, Elle Fanning didn’t skimp on the drama, and she “attended” the show in this gorgeous, silk Gucci gown.
Regina King in Louis Vuitton
Photo by Wayman and Micah
In 2021, King looked like a warrior in this sequin-covered gown that resembled a glamorous layer of armor.
Cynthia Erivo in Valentino
Erivo has been embracing the color green for awhile now, long before she was ever cast as Elphaba in
Wicked. This neon green Valentino dress for the awards in 2021 is surely one to remember.
Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton
Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images
Williams brought the color to the 2020 awards when she attended in this orange Louis Vuitton gown with an asymmetric neckline and blue floral shoulder detail.
Kaitlyn Dever in Valentino
Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images
Dever looked gorgeous in this unique lace gown with voluminous sleeves and an even more voluminous skirt at the awards in 2020.
Timothée Chalamet in Louis Vuitton
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Chalamet has also pushed the boundaries of mens wear on the red carpet, and this embellished harness from 2019 is a perfect example of that.
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
At the 2019 ceremony, Ronan embraced 1920s flapper style in a fringe-covered, low-cut gown.
Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Harrier looked gorgeous in this contrasting Louis Vuitton look at the Golden Globe Awards in 2019.
Lupita Nyong'o in Calvin Klein by Appointment
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Nyong’o’s dress, with its layers of beaded fringe and unique neckline, looked like an absolute work of art at the 2019 awards.
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Leave it to Gaga to match her hair to her custom Valentino gown at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards.
Caitriona Balfe in Chanel
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
In 2018, Hollywood came together and dressed in black in support of the Time’s Up movement, but actors still managed to standout with the help of unique silhouettes and embellishments, like the neckline and details on Balfe’s Chanel dress.
Nicole Kidman in Givenchy
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Kidman took home the award for Best Actress in a Mini Series for her performance in
Big Little Lies while wearing this gorgeous Givenchy gown with an intricate bodice.
Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images
Jolie embraced old Hollywood glamour at the 2018 awards in this gorgeous dress with a sheer overlay and ostrich feather trim.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Stone dressed in theme at the 2017 Golden Globes when she won the award for Best Actress for her performance in
La La Land, which featured the song, “City of Stars.” Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
It seems sparkles was the theme of the 2017 Globes, and Foy fit right in with her pink Erdem dress.
Jennifer Lawrence in Christian Dior
John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lawrence’s Dior gown at the 2017 awards in a masterclass in the power of clean lines and bold colors.
Brie Larson in Calvin Klein Collection
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Larson ended her 2016 awards night with the perfect accessory to match her Calvin Klein Collection dress, a Golden Globe for her performance in
Room.
Alicia Vikander in Louis Vuitton
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Vikander looked gorgeous in a white, backless dress with a ruffled neckline at the awards in 2016.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Johnson shined in a silver embellished dress with a train at the 2015 Golden Globes.
Julianne Moore in Givenchy
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
It seems silver was the theme of the 2015 awards, as Moore also embraced the glam hue in a halter-neck Givenchy gown with a hem full of ostrich feathers.
Lupita Nyong’o in Ralph Lauren
picture alliance/picture alliance/Getty Images
Nyong’o has had a lot of gorgeous red carpet moments over the years, but this off-the-shoulder caped gown from the Golden Globes in 2014 is definitely one of her best.
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
The 2013 Golden Globes were an important event for Hathaway, not only did she win Best Supporting Actress for her performance in
Les Misérables, but she looked gorgeous doing so in this white, strapless Chanel gown with a subtle peplum.
Julianna Margulies in Naeem Kahn
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Margulies brilliantly played with color when she paired this purple long-sleeve gown with large green earrings at the 2012 Golden Globe Awards.
Jessica Chastain in Givenchy
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Chastain attended the Golden Globe Awards in 2012 literally dripping in pearls.
Natalie Portman in Viktor & Rolf
NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Portman looked extremely elegant in 2011, wearing a pale pink strapless dress decorated with a large red rose on the bust when she took home the award for Best Actress thanks to her performance in
Black Swan.
Emma Stone in Calvin Klein Collection
Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images
A blonde Stone kept it simple and chic in a pale coral, backless dress at the 2011 ceremony.
Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé
WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images
Hathaway looked like a golden disco ball in this long-sleeved gown with structured shoulders at the awards in 2011.
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Kunis’ emerald green one-shoulder gown from the 2011 Globes was a work of art.
Nicole Kidman in Nina Ricci
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Kidman’s gold Nina Ricci gown with bow embellishments looked like it was poured on to her before she walked the red carpet at the awards in 2010.
Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen
Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Diaz didn’t let the rain ruin her Golden Globes night. She chose a white and red umbrella to match her McQueen dress while walking the red carpet in 2010.
Megan Fox in Ralph Lauren
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Looking like a Golden Globe trophy herself, Fox attended the awards in a glittering, sleeveless dress in 2009.
Eva Mendes in Christian Dior
George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images
Mendes decorated her white strapless gown with a gorgeous vintage Van Cleef & Arpels necklace at the awards in 2009.
Sienna Miller in Marchesa
Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
Miller looked like a goddess at the 2007 Golden Globes in this white and gold Marchesa dress with a draped neckline. Of course, the braided hairstyle added to the Grecian effect.
Reese Witherspoon in Nina Ricci
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Witherspoon always brings the sunshine to the red carpet, which was exactly what she did when she showed up in this vibrant knee-length dress to the awards in 2007.
Scarlett Johansson in Valentino
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Johansson was not to be missed at the 2006 ceremony when she arrived in this bright red Valentino gown.
Cate Blanchett in Jean Paul Gaultier
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
While Blanchett didn’t take home the award for her performance in
The Aviator in 2005, this periwinkle, one-sleeved gown was definitely a win.
Charlize Theron in Christian Dior
Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
It’s ironic that Theron wore this extremely feminine, pale yellow dress to the Globes in 2004, as it was the same year she took home the award for her portrayal of serial killer Aileen Wuornos in
Monster.
Kate Hudson in Atelier Versace
Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images
Hudson went for a very glam look in this gold, embellished Versace gown with a plunging neckline.
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Berry won her first and only Golden Globe in 2000 while wearing this custom white lace dress with red floral embellishments and a matching lace shawl.
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images
Flockhart’s 2000s dress, with its cap sleeves, beading, and matching choker, is the most early aughts look one could imagine...in the best way possible.
Angelina Jolie in Randolph Duke
Ron Davis/Archive Photos/Getty Images
The actress looked like a trophy herself in this sequin-covered silver dress at the award show in 1999.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Gwyneth Paltrow and then-boyfriend Brad Pitt matched in black and white ensembles at the 1996 Golden Globes. Paltrow, specifically, looked chic in a simple, dual-toned halter neck dress.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Stone wore a white silk gown with an impossibly high slit and a matching shirt tied around her waist to the awards in 1995.
Archive Photos/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Hunt snagged her first of four Golden Globe wins in a purple lace dress with a bustier top back in 1994.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images
Pfeiffer attended the 1992 Golden Globes in a backless black dress were her then-boyfriend, actor and producer, Fisher Stevens.
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Frank Edwards/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Huston attended the award in 1974 with then-husband Jack Nicholson. The actress wore a sleek silk set with a fur scarf wrapped around her neck.
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Hedren won the award for “New Star of the Year” in 1964 while wearing this gorgeous, sleek black gown with a string of pearls.
Marilyn Monroe in Norman Norell
Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
If this gorgeous, emerald gown Monroe wore in 1962 looks familiar to you, it’s because
Kim Kardashian wore it last year after donning the actress’ “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress at the Met Gala. Hulton Archive/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Taylor wore a gorgeous, floral gown with a gathered skirt at the awards in 1958, but the real star of this outfit was the vintage 19th century tiara that sat perched on her head.
This article was originally published on
01.03.18