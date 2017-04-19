Julia Roberts Has Always Done The Red Carpet Her Way

Julia Roberts has been hitting the red carpet a lot lately as she promotes her return to romantic comedies in Ticket to Paradise. The actress has been taking advantage of this opportunity, wearing a multitude of tailored looks and reminding us why she’s the ultimate suiting queen. Since Steel Magnolias and Pretty Woman, Roberts has been bringing twists on classic tailoring to the red carpet, and these days are no different. From tux-inspired jumpsuits, to pairing shorts with a double-breasted blazer, Roberts has found a way to continuously mix things up, while simultaneously staying true to her aesthetic. For the most part, the actress sticks to a color palette of blacks, whites, and grays, but when she’s feeling color, she goes all in, and hot pink is usually her go-to. The result means you can scroll through her looks from even thirty years ago and know they would still work in the present day. So, as we wait for the actress to hit the red carpet once again, take a look at her best moments from over the years, from that Valentino dress, to her many takes on tuxes, and beyond.

2022: Ticket to Paradise LA Premiere Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roberts’ hot pink taffeta Greta Constantine gown with puffed sleeves and a low v-neckline was a bit of a departure for the actress.

2022: Academy Museum Gala Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images An honoree of the evening, Roberts stood out in this tailored Thom Browne look with a black corseted dress a top a white button down and a suit jacket draped over her shoulders.

2022: Ticket to Paradise Premiere Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images Roberts’ Alexander McQueen dress for the first Ticket to Paradise premiere was covered in crystal-embroidered graffiti representing her three kids and her husband.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a Louis Vuitton tux-inspired jumpsuit with tails to the premiere of Armageddon Time at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

2022: Gaslight Premiere Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roberts wore a Gucci pre-fal 2022 three-piece suit featuring checked shorts and a double-breasted jacket to the premiere of Gaslight.

2019: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images With the help of Stella McCartney, Roberts merged two takes on classic red carpet fashion in the form of a one-shoulder, ruched top and overskirt with a pair of cropped, tailored trousers.

2018: Toronto International Film Festival Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Roberts went a little edgier then normal when she wore this Dsquared2 dress with side cutouts and sharp shoulders.

2018: Homecoming Premiere VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images When Roberts does color, she does color. Case in point: This Brandon Maxwell jumpsuit at the Homecoming premiere in 2018.

2016: Cannes Film Festival Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic/Getty Images Roberts actually went barefoot under this black, off-the-shoulder Armani Privé gown to protest the Cannes Film Festival turning away women for wearing flats on the red carpet.

2016: Mother’s Day Premiere Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images The actress really loves a short suit set, which is why she opted to wear this Rag & Bone one to the premiere of Mother’s Day back in 2016.

2015: Screen Actors Guild Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Roberts wore a black, tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit with peep-toe heels to the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2014: The Normal Heart Premiere Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images This Dior fall 2014 look featuring a navy, double-breasted jacket a top a cotton shirt dress is another example of Roberts putting a twist on classic tailoring.

2014: Academy Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Roberts wore a lace Givenchy couture gown with a peplum to the Oscars in 2014.

2014: Screen Actors Guild Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Roberts opted for a Valentino jumpsuit for the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

2014: Golden Globe Awards George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Once again going for a menswear-inspired look, Roberts wore Dolce & Gabanna to the Golden Globe Awards in 2014.

2013: August: Osage County Premiere Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Another red carpet, another menswear inspired look from Roberts. This one, which she wore to the premiere of August: Osage County, is from Givenchy.

2010: Eat, Pray, Love Premiere Yui Mok - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Roberts paired her white Stella McCartney suit with a nude pussy bow blouse and red pumps.

2010: Golden Globe Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The gold pendant necklace was the real star of this look, which also features a knee-length vintage YSL dress.

2008: Met Gala Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Roberts attended the 2008 Superheroes-themed Met Gala with Giorgio Armani, wearing a silver dress by the designer.

2004: Academy Awards Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images The actress wore a champagne-colored satin Giorgio Armani gown to the Oscars in 2004.

2002: Academy Awards KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Roberts wore a Giorgio Armani dress with underarm cutouts and a slit to the Oscars in 2002.

2001: Academy Awards Terry McGinnis/WireImage/Getty Images This black and white Valentino gown from 1982 is quite possibly Roberts’ most iconic look of all time.

2001: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Roberts attended the 58th annual Golden Globe Awards in a simple, navy long-sleeved dress with her then-boyfriend, Benjamin Bratt.

2000: Erin Brockovich Premiere Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The actress opted to go more casual and wear embellished red pants and a black halter top to the premiere of Erin Brokovich, which she attended with Bratt.

2000: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Roberts wore a simple, long-sleeve v-neck Calvin Klein dress to the Globes in 2000, Bratt once again on her arms.

1999: Emmy Awards Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Another simple look, Roberts wore a black sleeveless Ralph Lauren column dress with a strappy back to the Emmys in 1999.

1999: Runaway Bride Premiere Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Roberts decorated a simple strapless Calvin Klein dress with a pink shawl for the premiere of Runaway Bride.

1999: Notting Hill Premiere Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images The actress attended the premiere of Notting Hill in a sequined-covered red, knee-length Vivienne Tam dress.

1998: Golden Globe Awards Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Roberts wore an embellished Todd Oldham halter dress to the 55th annual Globes, which she attended with her My Best Friend’s Wedding costar, Rupert Everett.

1991: Academy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress attended the 63rd annual Academy Awards with her then-fiancé, Kiefer Sutherland, wearing a Victorian-style buttoned-up velvet dress from Richard Tyler.

1991: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Roberts accepted her Golden Globe for Pretty Woman in a navy, pinstripe double-breasted mini skirt suit set.

1990: Academy Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images The actress wore a simple, taupe Armani dress with a gathered hem to the Oscars in 1990, with Sutherland once again by her side.

1990: Golden Globe Awards Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Roberts love affair with suits is hardly anything new. The actress accepted her first Golden Globe in an oversized Armani set, and the rest is history...