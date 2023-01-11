If you were watching the Golden Globes red carpet and wondering, “Where is Rihanna?” You weren’t alone. The singer was nominated for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but the red carpet came and went with no sign of her. That’s because, Rihanna opted to skip the fanfare of the carpet and head right into the auditorium. A video from @PopBase on Twitter showed the singer arriving to the event with her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, as Jennifer Coolidge presented an award on stage. Unfortunately for Rihanna, just moments later, she would lose the Golden Globe to Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, and Rahul Sipligunj, who won for their song, “Naatu Naatu” from the film RRR.

But winning isn’t everything and Rihanna got the consolation prize of looking absolutely gorgeous at the event. The actress arrived in a velvet black, strapless Schiaparellli gown with a voluminous sleeves that wrapped around her back and framed the singer. Black gloves, a gorgeous diamond necklace, and diamond earrings—both from Cartier—which crawled up her ears added even more glam to the already eye-catching look. She then complimented the dress with her hair wrapped up into to pigtail buns, with a Josephine Baker-style curl down her forehead. Rocky, likely knowing the night was about his girlfriend, kept things simple in a sleek black tux.

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Once seated at the event, Rihanna was spotted chatting with Wakanda Forever’s director, Ryan Coogler. She also got called out twice in a matter of minutes by those presenting on stage. Niecy Nash took the opportunity at the mic to let Rihanna know that she dressed up like her for Halloween, while host Jerrod Carmichael decided to say something “controversial” to Rihanna. “You take all the time you want on that album, girl,” he said. “Don’t let these fools on the Internet pressure you into nothing.”