Award season has officially kicked off as stars of both television and film head to The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes. Often considered Hollywood’s biggest party of the year, A-Listers will be dressing for the occasion in gorgeous gowns and tailored tuxes. From expected looks like Ana de Armas in her go-to Louis Vuitton and Austin Butler in a sleek Celine suit to the red carpet moments that left our jaw on the floor, we’re covering every ensemble that walked the red carpet ahead of the broadcast.

It’s a big night for the Globes, which is celebrating its 80th show tonight, as well as the awards’ first live, in-person broadcast since 2020. Two years ago, the pandemic forced the event to go virtual, and last year, controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association caused NBC to drop the telecast. Now, we’re vaccinated, and HFPA has spent the past year righting their wrongs and adding new members to round out its representation. Of course, there is still a long way to go, but in the meantime, NBC is back on board and the stars have added the show back on their calendar.

So, will any looks from tonight go down in the Golden Globes red carpet cannon? It’s very likely, so keep checking back here for all the ensembles so you don’t miss fashion history in the making.

Eddie Redmayne Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Valentino and Omega watch.

Milly Alcock Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage In Givenchy.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jay Ellis Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

Bailey Bass Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In Dior.

Park Chan-wook Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Damien Chazelle Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Olivia Hamilton Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Elegance Bratton and Chester Algerian Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Colman Domingo Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rhea Seehorn Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Monica Barbaro Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Danny Ramirez Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Raúl Domingo Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Tim Burton Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Jamie Lee Curtis Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Abby Elliott Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Pamela Roland.

Liza Colón-Zayas Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

Jenny Slate Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images In Rodarte.

Liza Koshy Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lucia Hwong and Lisa Lu Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Carl Clemons-Hopkins Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Barry Keogha Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Mark Indelicato Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Heidi Klum Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images In Kevin Germanier.

Chloe Flower Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic

Sheryl Lee Ralph Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images In Aliétte.

Ivy Maurice Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Li Jun Li FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with a Jimmy Choo clutch and jewelry from Marli and Le Vian.

Brit Lower Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Bach Mai with jewelry from Reza.

Domee Shi Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Glen Powell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images