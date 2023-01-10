Award season has officially kicked off as stars of both television and film head to The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes. Often considered Hollywood’s biggest party of the year, A-Listers will be dressing for the occasion in gorgeous gowns and tailored tuxes. From expected looks like Ana de Armas in her go-to Louis Vuitton and Austin Butler in a sleek Celine suit to the red carpet moments that left our jaw on the floor, we’re covering every ensemble that walked the red carpet ahead of the broadcast.
It’s a big night for the Globes, which is celebrating its 80th show tonight, as well as the awards’ first live, in-person broadcast since 2020. Two years ago, the pandemic forced the event to go virtual, and last year, controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association caused NBC to drop the telecast. Now, we’re vaccinated, and HFPA has spent the past year righting their wrongs and adding new members to round out its representation. Of course, there is still a long way to go, but in the meantime, NBC is back on board and the stars have added the show back on their calendar.
So, will any looks from tonight go down in the Golden Globes red carpet cannon? It’s very likely, so keep checking back here for all the ensembles so you don’t miss fashion history in the making.