GOLDEN GLOBES 2023

See Every Red Carpet Look From the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

80th GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS
Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

Award season has officially kicked off as stars of both television and film head to The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles for the Golden Globes. Often considered Hollywood’s biggest party of the year, A-Listers will be dressing for the occasion in gorgeous gowns and tailored tuxes. From expected looks like Ana de Armas in her go-to Louis Vuitton and Austin Butler in a sleek Celine suit to the red carpet moments that left our jaw on the floor, we’re covering every ensemble that walked the red carpet ahead of the broadcast.

It’s a big night for the Globes, which is celebrating its 80th show tonight, as well as the awards’ first live, in-person broadcast since 2020. Two years ago, the pandemic forced the event to go virtual, and last year, controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association caused NBC to drop the telecast. Now, we’re vaccinated, and HFPA has spent the past year righting their wrongs and adding new members to round out its representation. Of course, there is still a long way to go, but in the meantime, NBC is back on board and the stars have added the show back on their calendar.

So, will any looks from tonight go down in the Golden Globes red carpet cannon? It’s very likely, so keep checking back here for all the ensembles so you don’t miss fashion history in the making.

Eddie Redmayne
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Valentino and Omega watch.

Milly Alcock
Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage

In Givenchy.

Tom Pelphrey and Kaley Cuoco
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Jay Ellis
Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Bailey Bass
Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

In Dior.

Park Chan-wook
Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images
Damien Chazelle
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Olivia Hamilton
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Elegance Bratton and Chester Algerian
Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Colman Domingo
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Monica Barbaro
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Danny Ramirez
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Raúl Domingo
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Tim Burton
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Jamie Lee Curtis
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Abby Elliott
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Pamela Roland.

Liza Colón-Zayas
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jenny Slate
Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBC via Getty Images

In Rodarte.

Liza Koshy
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Lucia Hwong and Lisa Lu
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Carl Clemons-Hopkins
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Barry Keogha
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Mark Indelicato
Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
Heidi Klum
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

In Kevin Germanier.

Chloe Flower
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images

In Aliétte.

Ivy Maurice
Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Li Jun Li
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with a Jimmy Choo clutch and jewelry from Marli and Le Vian.

Brit Lower
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Bach Mai with jewelry from Reza.

Domee Shi
Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Glen Powell
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In vintage Jean Paul Gaultier with jewelry from Fred Leighton and Kwiat.