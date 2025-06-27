Emma Stone Nails ’70s Boho Glam at the Eddington Premiere

Ari Aster’s Eddington is being branded as the “first truly modern Western,” but Emma Stone brought a different kind of frontier spirit to the film’s Los Angeles premiere last night. Forget the cowboy hats, huge belt buckles, and denim chaps—Stone arrived on the red carpet in an outfit that channeled Coachella daydream more than Wild West grit.

Stone slipped into a standout look from Nicholas Ghesquière’s resort 2026 collection for Louis Vuitton: a cold-shoulder dress that leaned into the Boho resurgence with a decidedly modern finish. The free-spirited piece, with its relaxed drapes and long skirt, featured new, futuristic nods to the throwback trend. It was rendered in a sparkly, purple fabric and had a sprawling flame motif that trailed throughout—the latter detail, perhaps hinting at the wild, wild ride that is Eddington.

Leaning into the vintage feel, Stone accented her dress with a styling trick borrowed straight from the 1970s—the era when Boho fashion reigned supreme, of course. Stone layered her look with a silver chain belt that she left to dangle loosely on her skirt.

Maya Dehlin Spach/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Further channeling the Boho look, Stone did up her retro pixie cut in soft, tousled pieces that framed her face with charm. Her makeup was kept fresh and simple: glowing skin, a swipe of subtle blush on the cheeks, and a coral lip for good measure. Forgoing a major jewelry moment, Stone instead opted for just a few dainty rings in silver.

Stone’s look may have swerved from Western tradition, in the process stepping away from the genre’s more literal codes and nixing the method dressing trend altogether. It did, however, land squarely in modern fashion’s current obsession with everything nostalgia.