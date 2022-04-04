Exactly a week after winning her first-ever Oscar, Billie Eilish is back for another of the most major red carpet events of the year. Just like last time, the 20-year-old musician wore head-to-toe black (including hair-wise, now that she’s put her formerly signature neon green roots in the past). But while the Gucci ruffles she wore last weekend were palatable for all types of subcultures, this Sunday night, Eilish turned up to the 64th annual Grammy Awards in a look only fit for the goths. She and her stylist Andrew Mukamal went with a cut-out cocoon coat that had Eilish’s head emerging from behind, instead of in front of, your typical outerwear neckline. Beneath, she wore a cinched black gown that covered at least a couple more feet on the carpet than her platform sock boots.

The full look came courtesy of—who else?—Rick Owens. The California-born, Paris-based designer debuted it on the runway of his showing during the fall 2021 season of Paris Fashion Week, and we’re surprised it’s the first Eilish has worn from the collection in the year since. And while the footwear looked like somewhat regular fashion week fare on the catwalk, Eilish carried herself in such a way that she may as well have been wearing combat boots.

Photo by Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Photo by Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Head’s up: This isn’t the last fashion moment Eilish will deliver this evening. The musician—who just might become the first-ever woman to win three Record of the Year awards—is also set to perform.