Awards season continues tonight, April 3, with the arrival of the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest event is being held in Las Vegas just one week after a truly wild Academy Awards. But unlike its 2022 Hollywood counterpart, the Grammys’ most outrageous moments are expected to be found in the live performances kicking off at 8pm on CBS—and, most especially on the red carpet. (Never forget, it was the 2000 Grammys that gave us Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace gown and the 2019 Grammys that gave us Cardi B in a vintage Mugler shell dress.)

One peek at the list of nominees confirms the red carpet will be another can’t-miss event. Olivia Rodrigo might show up to her first Grammys in a dress older than she is, while Billie Eilish will presumably continue to shock us with her ever-changing silhouettes. You can bet money Dua Lipa will wear Versace, perhaps something custom, created by her good friend Donatella. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey will presumably deliver a sweet couples moment. And Lady Gaga, who is nominated for six awards for her album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett and is set to perform as well, will no doubt bring the Mother Monster glamour with her signature Pleaser heels.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stars expected to show up for the festivities. Watch this space as we track every gown, catsuit, and corset the moment it hits the Grammys red carpet.

Lady Gaga Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace Fall 1992.

Justin Bieber Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Balenciaga.

Hailey Bieber Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Billie Eilish Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Rick Owens.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kardashian wears and Barker wears Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Megan Thee Stallion Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Roberto Cavalli.

Saweetie Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Chlöe Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

SZA Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2006.

Olivia Rodrigo Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood with Anabela Chan jewels.

Daniel Caesar Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Balmain.

Doja Cat Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Atelier Versace with a Coperni bag and jewels from Candy Ice, 64 Facets, and Hueb.

Jared Leto Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

Jack Antonoff Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Joni Mitchell Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tinashe Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Trevor Noah Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Boucheron jewels.

Ty Dolla $ign Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jon Batiste ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana with Boucheron jewels.

Lenny Kravitz Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Natalia Fedner.

Bella Harris Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yola Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

James Blake Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Dale Moss Kevin. Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Leslie Odom Jr. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Men.

Kali Uchis Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Paris Hilton Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Atelier Zuhra.

Japanese Breakfast Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino with Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Halsey Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Pressiat with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Giveon Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Chanel.

H.E.R Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dundas.

Katarina Deme Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fivio Foreign Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anthony Mackie Kevin. Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jack Harlow Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Givenchy.

Mali Music Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Snoh Aalegra Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

Ben Platt Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

Cynthia Erivo Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Louis Vuitton with Boucheron jewels.

Tayla Parx Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Angélique Kidjo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mickey Guyton Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Donatella Versace Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Versace.

The Kid Laroi Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Falu Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benny Blanco Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sofia Carson Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

Kelsea Ballerini Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Raisa Vanessa.

Tinashe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In GCDS dress with a Coperni bag.

Billy Porter Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Valentino.

J Balvin Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teigen in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Legend in Zegna.

Tiffany Haddish Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Prada.

Lily Aldridge Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In custom Nensi Dojaka.

Rachel Zegler Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany and Co. jewels.

St. Vincent Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Gucci.

BTS Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Louis Vuitton.

Leon Bridges Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Maren Morris Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Dolce & Gabbana.

BJ The Chicago Kid Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lucky Daye Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dreezy Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Mugler.

Questlove Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Zegna.

Jasmine Sanders Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jean-Louis Sabaji.

Addison Rae Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Nili Lotan.

Brandi Carlile Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Hugo Boss.

Daniel Caesar Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Diplo Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dillon Francis Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Petra Collins Amy Sussman/Getty Images In Versace.

Elle King Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a custom Christian Siriano suit with Saint Laurent shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and a Tyler Ellis bag.