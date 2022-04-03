Awards season continues tonight, April 3, with the arrival of the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest event is being held in Las Vegas just one week after a truly wild
Academy Awards. But unlike its 2022 Hollywood counterpart, the Grammys’ most outrageous moments are expected to be found in the live performances kicking off at 8pm on CBS—and, most especially on the red carpet. (Never forget, it was the 2000 Grammys that gave us Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace gown and the 2019 Grammys that gave us Cardi B in a vintage Mugler shell dress.)
One peek at the list of nominees confirms the red carpet will be another can’t-miss event. Olivia Rodrigo might show up to her first Grammys in
a dress older than she is, while Billie Eilish will presumably continue to shock us with her ever-changing silhouettes. You can bet money Dua Lipa will wear Versace, perhaps something custom, created by her good friend Donatella. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey will presumably deliver a sweet couples moment. And Lady Gaga, who is nominated for six awards for her album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett and is set to perform as well, will no doubt bring the Mother Monster glamour with her signature Pleaser heels.
Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stars expected to show up for the festivities. Watch this space as we track every gown, catsuit, and corset the moment it hits the Grammys red carpet.
In custom Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Kardashian wears and Barker wears Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.
In Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2006.
In Vivienne Westwood with Anabela Chan jewels.
In Atelier Versace with a Coperni bag and jewels from Candy Ice, 64 Facets, and Hueb.
Wearing Boucheron jewels.
In Dolce & Gabbana with Boucheron jewels.
Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
In Valentino with Stuart Weitzman shoes.
In Pressiat with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Tiffany and Co. jewels.
In custom Louis Vuitton with Boucheron jewels.
In GCDS dress with a Coperni bag.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Teigen in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Legend in Zegna.
In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany and Co. jewels.
In a custom Christian Siriano suit with Saint Laurent shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and a Tyler Ellis bag.
In John Galliano fall/winter 2007 ready-to-wear with jewels from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni, and Le Vian.