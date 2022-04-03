MUSIC

Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: All the Must-See Looks

by Carolyn Twersky and Che Baez
US singer Olivia Rodrigo arrives for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in ...
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Awards season continues tonight, April 3, with the arrival of the 64th annual Grammy Awards. Music’s biggest event is being held in Las Vegas just one week after a truly wild Academy Awards. But unlike its 2022 Hollywood counterpart, the Grammys’ most outrageous moments are expected to be found in the live performances kicking off at 8pm on CBS—and, most especially on the red carpet. (Never forget, it was the 2000 Grammys that gave us Jennifer Lopez’s iconic green Versace gown and the 2019 Grammys that gave us Cardi B in a vintage Mugler shell dress.)

One peek at the list of nominees confirms the red carpet will be another can’t-miss event. Olivia Rodrigo might show up to her first Grammys in a dress older than she is, while Billie Eilish will presumably continue to shock us with her ever-changing silhouettes. You can bet money Dua Lipa will wear Versace, perhaps something custom, created by her good friend Donatella. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey will presumably deliver a sweet couples moment. And Lady Gaga, who is nominated for six awards for her album Love For Sale with Tony Bennett and is set to perform as well, will no doubt bring the Mother Monster glamour with her signature Pleaser heels.

Of course, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the stars expected to show up for the festivities. Watch this space as we track every gown, catsuit, and corset the moment it hits the Grammys red carpet.

Lady Gaga
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Armani Privé and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Dua Lipa
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace Fall 1992.

Justin Bieber
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Balenciaga.

Hailey Bieber
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Billie Eilish
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Rick Owens.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian wears and Barker wears Givenchy with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

Megan Thee Stallion
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Roberto Cavalli.

Saweetie
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Chlöe
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

SZA
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean Paul Gaultier Spring/Summer 2006.

Olivia Rodrigo
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood with Anabela Chan jewels.

Daniel Caesar
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lil Nas X
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Balmain.

Doja Cat
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace with a Coperni bag and jewels from Candy Ice, 64 Facets, and Hueb.

Jared Leto
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

Jack Antonoff
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Joni Mitchell
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Tinashe
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Trevor Noah
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Boucheron jewels.

Ty Dolla $ign
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jon Batiste
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana with Boucheron jewels.

Lenny Kravitz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Natalia Fedner.

Bella Harris
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bonnie Raitt
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Yola
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
James Blake
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Claudia Sulewski and Finneas
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images
Dale Moss
Kevin. Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Leslie Odom Jr.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Men.

Kali Uchis
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Paris Hilton
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Atelier Zuhra.

Japanese Breakfast
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino with Stuart Weitzman shoes.

Halsey
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Pressiat with Stuart Weitzman shoes and Tiffany and Co. jewels.

Giveon
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Chanel.

H.E.R
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dundas.

Katarina Deme
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fivio Foreign
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Anthony Mackie
Kevin. Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jack Harlow
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

Mali Music
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Snoh Aalegra
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

Ben Platt
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Cynthia Erivo
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Louis Vuitton with Boucheron jewels.

Tayla Parx
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Angélique Kidjo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Donatella Versace
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Versace.

The Kid Laroi
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Falu
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Benny Blanco
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Sofia Carson
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

Kelsea Ballerini
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Raisa Vanessa.

Tinashe
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In GCDS dress with a Coperni bag.

Billy Porter
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Valentino.

J Balvin
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teigen in Nicole + Felicia Couture and Legend in Zegna.

Tiffany Haddish
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Prada.

Lily Aldridge
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In custom Nensi Dojaka.

Rachel Zegler
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dior Haute Couture with Tiffany and Co. jewels.

St. Vincent
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Gucci.

BTS
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

Leon Bridges
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Maren Morris
Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

BJ The Chicago Kid
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Lucky Daye
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dreezy
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Mugler.

Questlove
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Zegna.

Jasmine Sanders
Lester Cohen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jean-Louis Sabaji.

Addison Rae
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Nili Lotan.

Brandi Carlile
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Hugo Boss.

Daniel Caesar
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Diplo
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Dillon Francis
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Petra Collins
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In Versace.

Elle King
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In a custom Christian Siriano suit with Saint Laurent shoes, Neil Lane jewels, and a Tyler Ellis bag.

Laverne Cox
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In John Galliano fall/winter 2007 ready-to-wear with jewels from Hueb, Pasquale Bruni, and Le Vian.