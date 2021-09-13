Olivia Rodrigo is undoubtedly one of the MVPs of this year’s VMAs, and she turned heads as she hit the red carpet before collecting her shiny Moonmen. She wore a strapless gown from Atelier Versace’s Spring/Summer 2001 Haute Couture collection — a collection that came down the runway before she was even born. Yes, millennials, clothes from the early aughts are officially vintage now.

Her mermaid-hem gown is constructed from bright coral satin lining, wrapped with layers of magenta tulle, making the dress look iridescent hot pink. Rodrigo wore her hair in a long single cascade over the boned corset top, and she opted for looser tulle to allow freedom of movement. She kept up the Y2K vibes matching dangling butterfly earrings and fluffy eyelashes; no matter the generation, it’s the prom night look of teen dreams. Check out more photos of her look below.

Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage.