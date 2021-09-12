As we patiently wait for Monday night and the return of the star-studded Met Gala, the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards serves as a kind of amuse-bouche—a nice palette cleanser following a week of New York Fashion Week shows and parties. Yes, it was fun to critique what tumbled down the runway over the past few days, but nothing is quite as appetizing as a music awards show. No one does it like the pop stars and rappers who throw caution to the wind when it comes to making a statement on the red carpet and tonight, the artists did not disappoint. From Valentino feathers to a Little Richard tribute, the stars gave us a lot to talk about and you don’t want to miss out on the conversation. See the rest of your favorite celebrities arriving at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards here.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS Kourtney wears Olivier Theyskens

Billie Eilish amie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS Megan wears Mugler.

Ed Sheeran ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Alicia Keys Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS In Louis Vuitton.

Ciara Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS In Tom Ford.

Cyndi Lauper ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Camila Cabello Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS In Alexis Mabille.

Normani Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage In Patrycja Pagas.

Halle Bailey ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Mônot.

Chloe Bailey ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Marni.

Paris Hilton Rob Kim/FilmMagic In The Blonds.

Saweetie ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In a Valentino and Jessica Rich shoes.

Olivia Rodrigo Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS In vintage Versace.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne Rob Kim/FilmMagic Avril wears Area.

Doja Cat ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Kacey Musgraves ANGELA WEISS / AFP In Valentino couture.

Lil Nas X ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Versace

Shawn Mendes ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images) In Mans Concept.

Charli XCX Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Simone Biles Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Rita Ora Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS In Vera Wang.

Dove Cameron Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Winnie Harlow Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS In LaQuan Smith.

Billy Porter NGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Kim Petras Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage In Richard Quinn.

Bretman Rock Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage In Roberto Cavalli.

Ashanti Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS In a Michael Costello dress, Jennifer Le shoes, and GBGH jewelry.

Tinashe ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Harlow Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS In Bottega Venetta.

Anitta Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Flo Milli Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Troye Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS In Fendi.

Bia ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images In Bottega Veneta.

Kandy Muse and Symone Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

The Kid Laroi Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

David Lee Roth Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS