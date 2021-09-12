RED CARPET

Every Must-See Red Carpet Look From the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

US singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves arrives for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center ...
ANGELA WEISS / AFP

As we patiently wait for Monday night and the return of the star-studded Met Gala, the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards serves as a kind of amuse-bouche—a nice palette cleanser following a week of New York Fashion Week shows and parties. Yes, it was fun to critique what tumbled down the runway over the past few days, but nothing is quite as appetizing as a music awards show. No one does it like the pop stars and rappers who throw caution to the wind when it comes to making a statement on the red carpet and tonight, the artists did not disappoint. From Valentino feathers to a Little Richard tribute, the stars gave us a lot to talk about and you don’t want to miss out on the conversation. See the rest of your favorite celebrities arriving at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards here.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Kourtney wears Olivier Theyskens

Billie Eilish
amie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

Megan wears Mugler.

Ed Sheeran
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Alicia Keys
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

In Louis Vuitton.

Ciara
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

In Tom Ford.

Cyndi Lauper
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Camila Cabello
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

In Alexis Mabille.

Normani
Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

In Patrycja Pagas.

Halle Bailey
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Mônot.

Chloe Bailey
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Marni.

Paris Hilton
Rob Kim/FilmMagic

In The Blonds.

Saweetie
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In a Valentino and Jessica Rich shoes.

Olivia Rodrigo
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

In vintage Versace.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
Rob Kim/FilmMagic

Avril wears Area.

Doja Cat
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Kacey Musgraves
ANGELA WEISS / AFP

In Valentino couture.

Lil Nas X
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Versace

Shawn Mendes
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

In Mans Concept.

Charli XCX
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Simone Biles
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Rita Ora
Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

In Vera Wang.

Dove Cameron
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Winnie Harlow
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

In LaQuan Smith.

Billy Porter
NGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
Kim Petras
Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

In Richard Quinn.

Bretman Rock
Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage

In Roberto Cavalli.

Ashanti
Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

In a Michael Costello dress, Jennifer Le shoes, and GBGH jewelry.

Tinashe
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Jack Harlow
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS

In Bottega Venetta.

Anitta
Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Flo Milli
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
Troye
Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

In Fendi.

Bia
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

In Bottega Veneta.

Kandy Muse and Symone
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
The Kid Laroi
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS
David Lee Roth
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS
Jaden Hossler and Nessa Barrett
Photo by Jeff Kravitz/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS