As we patiently wait for Monday night and the return of the star-studded Met Gala, the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards serves as a kind of amuse-bouche—a nice palette cleanser following a week of New York Fashion Week shows and parties. Yes, it was fun to critique what tumbled down the runway over the past few days, but nothing is quite as appetizing as a music awards show. No one does it like the pop stars and rappers who throw caution to the wind when it comes to making a statement on the red carpet and tonight, the artists did not disappoint. From Valentino feathers to a Little Richard tribute, the stars gave us a lot to talk about and you don’t want to miss out on the conversation. See the rest of your favorite celebrities arriving at the 2021 MTV Music Video Awards here.