Tyla is here to save the day with a new entry for the song of the summer during a year that has been surprisingly barren of options. The South African singer dropped “Is It” on Friday, a beat-heavy party track made to get people out on the dance floor. It is quintessential Tyla, and so are the looks she’s using to promote the new single.

Since her breakout two years ago, Tyla has stayed loyal to a particular aesthetic, wearing a wardrobe comprised mostly of vintage pieces hailing from the early aughts era. She never likes to cover up too much, and her ensembles always feel unencumbered, like she could break out in one of her Bacardi dance routines at any minute.

“I love showing my waist and I love when clothes look like they’re falling off of me,” Tyla told W last year, and her recent outfits definitely fit that criteria. When Tyla first announced the new single last week, she did so with a post on Instagram of her headless body, covered in glitter. In the photo, the singer is wearing a sleeveless top from Dolce & Gabbana’s fall/winter 2021 collection featuring the words “cin cin” spelled out in rhinestones. Tiny denim shorts are hidden underneath a woven belt of satin ribbons from Dolce’s spring/summer 2002 collection, while a pair of pink metallic Louboutin pumps ground the look.

On Friday, following the single’s release, Tyla’s waist was on display yet again in another round of pictures in which the singer declared “Is It” a “pretty bitch anthem.” In these pics, she wears a halter tank ripped so the hem sits jagged just below her breast, a pair of low-rise jeans, and an oversized leather belt with a scorpion painted on the buckle. In a second photo within the carousel, she ditches the belt and trades the tank for a netted top worn over a bra.

Of course, the style continues within the music video, which features Tyla in a sheer, floral jumpsuit that wraps around her body with an open back and a fringe hem that bounces around as she dances. Gladiator-style heels, big hoop earrings, and metallic eye shadow complete the look and have us questioning, “Is it wrong that we want to wear this exact outfit out this weekend?”