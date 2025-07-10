Vanessa Kirby’s press tour style for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been a joy to behold. The actor, who is currently pregnant with her first child, has been in the middle of a fashion storm while promoting the film, and her most recent look is the most exciting yet.

Kirby attended the London premiere of her film in a dress from Loewe’s fall 2025 collection, Jonathan Anderson’s final offering for the brand. Shown on mannequins at the Hôtel de Maisons in Paris, the presentation read more like a museum exhibition than a fashion show, so it’s fitting that the designs truly resembled works of art. That includes Kirby’s choice, a whimsical and textured knee-length dress comprised of beaded strands that swirl around her. Smartly, Kirby and her stylist, Andrew Mukamal, kept the accessorizing very simple, adding only strappy silver heels and some Cartier jewelry, and letting the piece really speak for itself.

Now, we wouldn’t deign to call this theme dressing, but there is something about this dress that calls upon the aesthetics of The Fantastic Four and Kirby’s character, Sue Storm. The color, an aquamarine, is not unlike the hue Kirby and the rest of the superhero team wear in the film. More than that, though, the movement of this dress invokes the action of a superhero movie with its dynamic and twirling silhouette.

This is actually the first time Kirby has ever worn Loewe on the red carpet, but after this, the brand should definitely become a permanent addition to her red carpet rotation. In all, though, the actor’s red carpet tour for The Fantastic Four has been a successful one. On July 8, she attended an event in Berlin in a sheer black Alaïa, while the previous day she attended a photocall in Paris in a beautifully draped Givenchy. We still have two weeks until the film hits theaters, which means there are likely a few more red carpet moments from Kirby incoming. And now, we’re most definitely watching to see what comes next.