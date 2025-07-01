Scarlett Johansson isn’t one to complicate things when it comes to red carpet dressing. Over the past few weeks, the actor has been on a global press tour to promote her new movie, Jurassic World Rebirth—but don’t expect flashy theatrics from Johansson’s wardrobe. Instead, she’s favored sleek, timeless shapes and colors on the step and repeat, a pattern she continued for the action film’s latest premiere in Seoul on Tuesday.

For the occasion, Johansson stepped out in a striking bridal white gown from Prada that channeled a modern goddess aesthetic. The halter-style piece featured an open back detail, soft pleating through the bodice, and a floor-length, flowing skirt that exuded elegance. Johansson, who has been working with her long-time stylist Kate Young on her Jurassic press tour, kept her accessories and beauty look equally as polished. She wore dangling diamond earrings, a half-up, half-down hairdo with face-framing pieces, and a coral lip for a soft touch of color.

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Over the weekend, Johansson and her Jurassic co-stars were in Shanghai, China for yet another premiere. Keeping up the monochrome theme, the actor wore a bold Prada dress that was designed in a deep, cherry red hue. Like her latest gown, the piece featured a sweetheart neckline and spaghetti straps. Sparkling Chopard jewels and glowing skin were the finishing touches.

VCG/Visual China Group/Getty Images

Johansson’s appearances in Asia are just the latest in what has been a string of refined, monochrome dresses to promote the dinosaur film. In late June, the actor once embraced bridal white at the Jurassic premiere in New York City. She wore a lace Givenchy design by Sarah Burton that was elevated with romantic ruffles and sheer inserts. A few days earlier, Johansson set the tone for her understated press style at the film’s London premiere, stepping out in a champagne pink Vivienne Westwood number that was more romantic, less raptor.

With each and every Jurassic red carpet appearance, Johansson hasn’t just championed simplicity—she’s made it into a quiet power move.