Scarlett Johansson doesn’t need themed dressing. Everyone already knows her new film Jurassic World Rebirth involves dinosaurs, so instead she reminded the world that she’s a classic movie star, taking to the premiere tonight in an outfit that looked straight out of Hollywood’s golden era. Method dressing it seems, may be heading the same way as her reptilian Jurassic Park co-stars: extinct.

Johansson hit the premiere’s green carpet in a fitted champagne pink gown from Vivienne Westwood that sparkled at every turn. It was Vivienne Westwood. Custom, of course. The dress featured an elegant maxi skirt, a scoop neckline that framed her décolletage, and a curve-hugging corset bodice detailed with ruching and exposed boning. Diamond chandelier earrings from Hassanzadeh added even more sparkle to the ensemble, while perfectly-placed curls and glowing, radiating skin elevated the look to red carpet perfection.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Although Johansson has taken some pretty big red carpet risks in the past—the glittering, fringe Roberto Cavalli look she wore to the 2004 Brit Awards certainly comes to mind—lately, she’s formed a preference for simple silhouettes with high-impact details.

In late May, Johansson attended The Phoenician Scheme premiere in a tangerine Saint Laurent dress that was draped to perfection, balancing bold color with an understated shape. Just a few weeks prior, Johansson dazzled the Cannes Film Festival in a princess-worthy Prada dress paired with dazzling De Beers jewelry a timeless red lip. It’s a type of refined, mature (but not dowdy) dressing that Johansson continued with her latest premiere look in London.

Rather than play into the method dressing phenomenon that’s dominated red carpets over the past couple of years, she continued her dedication to her signature style—elegant, streamlined, and impossibly chic. Also, considering that Johansson stars as a rugged special forces operative and extraction expert in Jurassic, her choice to stay timeless and polished was a smart move, allowing her presence, and not some overly-themed fashion, to be the real plotline.