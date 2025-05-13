Every Glamorous Red Carpet Look From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

The Cannes Film Festival is back, but this year’s red carpet might look a little bit different. Just days before the festival kicked off on Tuesday May 13, organizers released a statement that effectively banned nudity and “voluminous” looks. Despite naked dressing being off the table, stars of the year’s most anticipated films are still delivering the requisite level of glamour we’ve come to expect.

Among those with films debuting at this year’s festival are Die, My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, Josh O’Connor, and the star-studded cast of Ari Astor’s Eddington: Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Joaquin Phoenix. Of course, legendary directors, actors, and top models are expected at the two-week event, too (Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid are slated to make multiple appearances throughout the spectacle) and the festival’s jury is quite star-studded in and of itself—Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, and Jeremy Strong have all reported for duty this year.

Here, check back for all the red carpet fashion from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Saint Laurent and Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Julia Garner Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Gucci at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Irina Shayk Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Armani Privé at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Leonardo DiCaprio Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Celine Homme at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Halle Berry Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Jacquemus at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Juliette Binoche David Fisher/Shutterstock At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Eva Longoria Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images In Tamara Ralph at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Heidi Klum Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images In Elie Saab and Lorraine Swartz jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Alessandra Ambrosio Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images In Zuhair Murad and Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Quentin and Daniella Tarantino Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Isabeli Fontana Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Sean Baker and Samantha Quan Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images Baker in Zegna at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Shanina Shaik Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At the opening ceremony, May 13.