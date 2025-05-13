FASHION

Every Glamorous Red Carpet Look From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival

by Matthew Velasco
Bella Hadid at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Cannes Film Festival is back, but this year’s red carpet might look a little bit different. Just days before the festival kicked off on Tuesday May 13, organizers released a statement that effectively banned nudity and “voluminous” looks. Despite naked dressing being off the table, stars of the year’s most anticipated films are still delivering the requisite level of glamour we’ve come to expect.

Among those with films debuting at this year’s festival are Die, My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, Josh O’Connor, and the star-studded cast of Ari Astor’s Eddington: Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Joaquin Phoenix. Of course, legendary directors, actors, and top models are expected at the two-week event, too (Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid are slated to make multiple appearances throughout the spectacle) and the festival’s jury is quite star-studded in and of itself—Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, and Jeremy Strong have all reported for duty this year.

Here, check back for all the red carpet fashion from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.

Bella Hadid

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Saint Laurent and Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Julia Garner

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Gucci at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Irina Shayk

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Armani Privé at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Leonardo DiCaprio

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Celine Homme at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Halle Berry

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Jacquemus at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Juliette Binoche

David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Eva Longoria

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

In Tamara Ralph at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Heidi Klum

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Elie Saab and Lorraine Swartz jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad and Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Quentin and Daniella Tarantino

Doug Peters - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen

Anadolu/Anadolu/Getty Images

Isabeli Fontana

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Sean Baker and Samantha Quan

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Baker in Zegna at the opening ceremony, May 13.

Shanina Shaik

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At the opening ceremony, May 13.

Maria Borges

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

In Zuhair Murad at the opening ceremony, May 13.