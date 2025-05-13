Every Glamorous Red Carpet Look From the 2025 Cannes Film Festival
The Cannes Film Festival is back, but this year’s red carpet might look a little bit different. Just days before the festival kicked off on Tuesday May 13, organizers released a statement that effectively banned nudity and “voluminous” looks. Despite naked dressing being off the table, stars of the year’s most anticipated films are still delivering the requisite level of glamour we’ve come to expect.
Among those with films debuting at this year’s festival are Die, My Love stars Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, Elle Fanning, Scarlett Johansson, Josh O’Connor, and the star-studded cast of Ari Astor’s Eddington: Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Pedro Pascal, and Joaquin Phoenix. Of course, legendary directors, actors, and top models are expected at the two-week event, too (Angelina Jolie and Bella Hadid are slated to make multiple appearances throughout the spectacle) and the festival’s jury is quite star-studded in and of itself—Juliette Binoche, Halle Berry, and Jeremy Strong have all reported for duty this year.
Here, check back for all the red carpet fashion from the 2025 Cannes Film Festival.
Bella Hadid
In Saint Laurent and Chopard jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Julia Garner
In Gucci at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Irina Shayk
In Armani Privé at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Leonardo DiCaprio
In Celine Homme at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Halle Berry
In Jacquemus at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Juliette Binoche
At the opening ceremony, May 13.
Eva Longoria
In Tamara Ralph at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Heidi Klum
In Elie Saab and Lorraine Swartz jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Alessandra Ambrosio
In Zuhair Murad and Pomellato jewelry at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Quentin and Daniella Tarantino
At the opening ceremony, May 13.
Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen
Isabeli Fontana
At the opening ceremony, May 13.
Sean Baker and Samantha Quan
Baker in Zegna at the opening ceremony, May 13.
Shanina Shaik
At the opening ceremony, May 13.
Maria Borges
In Zuhair Murad at the opening ceremony, May 13.