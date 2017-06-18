From pantsuits to Preen, Scarlett Johansson’s style has come a long way, but one thing remains a constant: the actress always looks supremely sophisticated on the red carpet. Whether channeling Old Hollywood glamour in a figure-hugging gown, or going modern in quirky Rodarte, Johansson pulls off any look with aplomb, exuding confidence with every look. Recently, the actress has taken a mature turn in her ensembles, opting for structured, metallic gowns, sleek suits, and tailored separates. Here, a look back at some of Johansson’s best, and most memorable, appearances on the carpet.

1 2020: Academy Awards Parties Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic For the afters at the 2020 Oscars, Scarlet Johansson stunned in a metallic Oscar de la Renta gown.

2 2020: BAFTA Awards Photo by Robin Pope/NurPhoto via Getty Images At the 2020 BAFTAs, Johansson recalled a glamorous flamingo in a custom Versace gown.

3 2020: Golden Globes Afterparty Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Netflix After the 2020 Golden Globes, ScarJo was ready to party in this pink, feathered Monique Lhuillier dress.

4 2019: Cannes Film Festival Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage At the premier of Marriage Story in 2019, Johansson wore a sparkling red Versace gown.

5 2019: Avengers Endgame Fan Event in London Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images) For an Avengers Endgame event in London, Scarlet Johansson decided to do suiting her way, with an asymmetrical, curve-baring jacket by Tom Ford.

6 2018: Emmy Awards Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images At the 2018 Emmy Awards, Johansson wore a custom strapless Balmain gown embellished in sequins as subtle as sequins can be.

7 2018: Met Gala Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue Johansson matched the floral backdrop in this rosy gown from Marches at the 2018 Met Gala.

8 2017: Rough Night Premiere Scarlett Johansson chose a shimmering Michael Kors disco ball dress for the Rough Night New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on June 12, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Getty Images

9 2017: Ghost In The Shell Parisian Premiere For this Parisian premiere, Johansson opted for an Azzedine Alaïa, one of Paris’s favored sons, at Le Grand Rex on March 21, 2017 in Paris, France. Photo by Getty Images

10 2017: Ghost in the Shell Premiere Scarlett Johansson opted for another sparkling Balmain gown for the American premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on March 29, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Getty Images

11 2017: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Azzedine Alaïa knows how to dress a woman with curves, which is probably why Johansson opts for the label again and again, including at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party on February 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California Photo by Getty Images

12 2017: Academy Awards Johansson also chose Alaïa for the actual ceremony at the 89th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. Photo by Getty Images

13 2017: amfAR New York Gala Scarlett Johansson arrives at the 19th Annual amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2017 in New York City. Photo by Getty Images

14 2016: Sing Premiere at TIFF Scarlett Johansson attends the Sing premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2016 in Toronto, Canada. Photo by Getty Images

15 2015: MTV Movie Awards Johansson wore a pink Zuhair Murad jump suit to attend The 2015 MTV Movie Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on April 12, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. Photo by Getty Images

16 2015: Tom Ford Show Scarlett Johansson, attends the TOM FORD Autumn/Winter 2015 Womenswear Collection Presentation at Milk Studios in Los Angeles on February 20, 2015. She was wearing Tom Ford, natch. Photo by Getty Images

17 2015: Academy Awards Johansson wore green Versace to the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Hollywood, California. Consider us envious. Photo by Getty Images

18 2014: Late Show Taping Photo by Ray Tamarra/WireImage Outside the Late Show studios in 2014, Johansson looked like a classic Hitchcock blonde in this mixed-material coat.

19 2013: Her Premiere in Rome When in Rome dress like Rome? Johansson’s Dolce & Gabanna dress for the 2013 Her premier included imagery directly inspired by the city. Photo by Getty Images

20 2013: Under The Skin Premiere Johansson premiered her new film “Under The Skin”—and one of her best looks to date—in 2013 in a black Atelier Versace gown and a multicolored Bulgari necklace. Photo by Getty Images

21 2012: Hitchcock Premiere Scarlett Johansson attends the Hitchcock New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre on November 18, 2012 in New York City. Photo by Getty Images

22 2012: Marvel’s Avengers Assemble Event in London Scarlett Johansson attends the European Premiere of Marvel Studios’ Marvel’s Avengers Assemble held at the Vue Westfield on April 19, 2012 in London, England. Photo by Getty Images

23 2012: Met Gala The actress shined in more ways than one at the 2012 Met Ball in this embellished gold gown by Dolce & Gabbana. Photo by Getty Images

24 2010: Iron Man 2 Premiere A futuristic white frock by Giorgio Armani—with coordinating glittery accessories—was just the ticket for the 2010 premiere of her new movie “Iron Man 2.” Photo by Getty Images

25 2009: He’s Just Not That Into You Premiere The style chameleon celebrated her new film “He’s Just Not That Into You” in L.A. with a new brunette ‘do and a pretty floral gown by Oscar de la Renta. Photo by Getty Images

26 2008: The Spirit Premiere in Paris Photo by Lorenzo Santini/FilmMagic At this 2008 premiere in Paris, Johansson went very ladylike in a white coat and classic lace-enhanced dress.

27 2007: Louis Vuitton Party Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic In 2007, Marc Jacobs was at the height of his power as creative director of Louis Vuitton, and this dress sums up his contributions to the house’s ready-to-wear perfectly.

28 2006: Golden Globes The actress was irresistible in red Valentino at the 2006 Golden Globe Awards—so irresistible, in fact, that designer Isaac Mizrahi memorably groped her on a red carpet TV show. Photo by Getty Images

29 2004: Tony Awards Photo by Lawrence Lucier/FilmMagic At the 2004 Tony Awards, Johansson channeled old school Hollywood glamour in a classic black dress and hair the recalled a blonde Clara Bow.

30 2004: Met Gala Continuing her rise to film and fashion stardom, Johansson stunned at the 2004 Met Gala in a yellow silk gown by Calvin Klein Collection. Photo by Getty Images

31 2004: Brit Awards Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage At the 2004 Brit awards, Johansson channeled the rock and roll vibes in a glittering gold mini-dress and eyeshadow that recalled a tropical sunset.

32 2003: Lost in Translation Premiere Johansson stepped things up for the premiere of her 2003 breakout role in “Lost in Translation” in a crisp cream suit by Dolce & Gabbana—sans blouse—and a trendy (remember, this is 2003) shark tooth necklace. A fuchsia pump and clutch and babydoll makeup added a feminine touch to the men’s wear-inspired look. Photo by Getty Images

33 2003: Imitation of Christ Show Photo by Amy Graves/WireImage In early 2003, Johansson went through a bit of a rebellious fashion face, complete with mullett. Let’s be honest, though, the TikTok teens of today would totally covet this look.

34 2002: Fashion Week Afterparty Photo by James Devaney/WireImage It was 2002, white belts and brown cords were in.

35 2001: Black Hawk Down Premiere Perhaps taking a cue from her “Ghost World” character, Johansson added a gothic flare to another all-black ensemble. Better safe than sorry. Photo by Getty Images

36 1999: Bowfinger Premiere Even in 1999, with only a handful of movies under her belt, Scarlett Johansson was aware of the power of a little black dress. Basic as it was, this shiny knee-length number was a sign of good things to come. Photo by Getty Images