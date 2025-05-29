Any film buff will ramble on and on about Wes Anderson’s use of bright, saturated color in his films. And so to attend The Phoenician Scheme premiere last night, Anderson’s latest film about a wealthy businessman and his nun daughter, star Scarlett Johansson nodded to the director’s signature color play in a fittingly bright cocktail dress.

Fresh off a trip to the Cannes Film Festival, Johansson stepped out to the New York City premiere in a custom tangerine look by Saint Laurent designer Anthony Vaccarello. The strapless piece featured a ruched bodice that flowed into elegant draping along the mid-section. Johansson paired her spring dress with a gold diamond lariat necklace, rings from Taffin Jewelry, and black sandals.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images

Johansson plays a character simply named “Cousin” in The Phoenician Scheme, Anderson’s first project since The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Three More and Asteroid City. She stars alongside Benicio Del Toro, Tom Hanks, Michael Cera, and Kate Winslet's daughter, Mia Threapleton in the black comedy, which had its world premiere at Cannes. Johannson was also in the resort town to celebrate her directorial debut, Eleanor the Great.

For that premiere, which Johansson attended with the film’s stars June Squibb and Erin Kellyman, the star wore a stunning dress from Prada. Like her Saint Laurent look, it was designed with a strapless bodice that moved into a ruched portion. The actor paired the piece with a red lip and De Beers jewelry. For the Eleanor the Great photo call, Johansson once again turned to Prada, leaning into her director era in a structured skirt suit and white heels.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images