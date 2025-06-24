Scarlett Johansson’s Lace Premiere Look Is Fit for the Aisle and the Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson is making it clear that she has no interest in themed dressing. At the Jurassic World: Rebirth New York premiere last night, the actor once again sidestepped method style, instead choosing an outfit that veered more toward bombshell bridal than dinosaur blockbuster.

Johansson brought elevated romance—not raptor references—to the red carpet in a pearl white dress by Sarah Burton for Givenchy. The look had all the markings of a modern fairytale: a curve-hugging base in lace, soft, tiered ruffles placed along the skirt, and a barely-there train that danced with every step. Johansson played into the ethereal, soft textures of the dress with her styling choices. She sported her signature glowing skin, a sleek hairdo, and a selection of David Yurman jewels.

Johansson attended the premiere with her Jurassic co-stars—Jonathan Bailey, Mahershala Ali, Rupert Friend—and her husband, Colin Jost. The Saturday Night Live star matched the mood in a crisp white suit and sneakers.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

After walking the red carpet, Johansson changed into something a touch more comfortable for the film’s screening and after-party. She traded bridal white for baby pink in the form of a blinged-out shift dress. She wore the same towering metallic heels and jewelry throughout the evening.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Johansson has had her fair share of daring red carpet moments over the years, but her Jurassic press looks suggest that themed dressing may be done once and for all.

Last week, the actor attended the film’s European premiere in a Vivienne Westwood stunner paired with dainty diamond jewelry. Like her Givenchy look, the corset dress favored classic glamour over themed spectacle. It featured a fitted bodice, slight ruching, and a dazzling blush pink fabric that sparkled with every turn. The following day, the actor picked out a button-trimmed Balmain dress for the film’s Berlin premiere—another look that emphasized sculptural tailoring over costume-esque drama.

With her Jurassic press style, Johansson is making it clear that timeless style trumps cinematic stunts.